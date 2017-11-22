TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/17 -- Fura Gems Inc. (TSX VENTURE: FUR) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved a change of its trading symbol from "FUR" to "FURA". Effective at market opening on November 23, 2017, Fura's common shares will commence trading under the symbol "FURA" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

No action is required to be taken by the Company's current shareholders in connection with the ticker symbol change as there is no change in the Fura's CUSIP number.

About Fura Gems Inc.

Fura Gems Inc. is engaged in the exploration and acquisition of gemstone licences. Fura's headquarters are located in Toronto, Canada and its administrative headquarters are located in the Almas Tower, Dubai. Fura is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "FUR".

Fura has entered into a share purchase agreement with Emporium HS S.A.S. to purchase 76% of the issued and outstanding shares of Esmeracol S.A., which wholly owns the Coscuez emerald mine in Boyaca, Colombia.

Fura has also entered into a purchase agreement to enter the exploration and mining of rubies in Mozambique through the proposed acquisition of an 80% effective interest in the four ruby licences (4392, 3868, 3869 and 6811) and the submission of an application for an additional ruby licence. Fura is engaged in the exploration of resource properties in Colombia and owns a 100% interest in the emerald licence ECH -121.

