The Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gaze" announces that in 22 November, 2017 it established a distribution system operator - subsidiary Joint Stock Company "Gaso". The JSC "Gaso" is scheduled to launch operations on December 1, 2017.



The Founding Decision and the Articles of Association are attached hereto. CVs of the elected Board members can be found here: http://www.lg.lv/index.php?id=3408&lang=eng



Vinsents Makaris Head of Investor Relations Phone: + (371) 67 369 144 E-mail: IR@lg.lv



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=654147