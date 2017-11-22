sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,053 Euro		-0,166
-1,17 %
WKN: A142FH ISIN: US32008D1063 Ticker-Symbol: 1DT 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST DATA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST DATA CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,126
14,546
13:11
14,193
14,611
13:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACCOR SA
ACCOR SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCOR SA41,754+0,17 %
FIRST DATA CORPORATION14,053-1,17 %