Today First Data (NYSE: FDC), a global leader in commerce-enabling technology, announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with AccorHotels to enable global and cross channel payments. The AccorHotels Group is a global leader in travel and lifestyle, and a pioneer in digital technology, offering unique experiences in more than 4,200 hotels, resorts and residences, and in more than 10,000 outstanding private residences worldwide.

As part of the deal, First Data will power payments for AccorHotels for in-store, online, and mobile transactions. This includes facilitating transactions for AccorHotels' online booking tool that enables customers to quickly and easily make and pay for reservations online.

"AccorHotels owns some of the most well-recognized hotel brands in the world, and we are delighted to form this long-term relationship with them," said Gert Vido, Head of Corporate Institutional Sales for First Data in the EMEA region. "As we continue to strengthen our presence throughout EMEA, working with premier partners like AccorHotels will accelerate our efforts to enable global commerce for businesses of all sizes across the region."

"As part of our global digital plan, it is crucial to simplify the guest experience process with seamless, safe, cutting-edge mobile commerce solutions that make it easy to find, book and pay for a room anytime, across 95 countries and more than 4,200 properties," explains Matthieu Le Louer, Vice President, Client Payment Systems at AccorHotels.

First Data will also provide a Nexo central acceptance platform for AccorHotels, based on the new Nexo standard protocols. Nexo standards enable fast and borderless payments acceptance by standardizing the exchange of payment acceptance data between merchants, acquirers, and payment service providers in the EMEA region.

With the Nexo host, First Data will enable AccorHotels to manage all their point-of-sale devices and eCommerce transactions from one central location, regardless of which country they are operating in. Globally, the First Data implementation with the Nexo host ensures all customers regardless of where they are booking will have the same streamlined client experience.

Additionally, First Data will provide tokenization services for AccorHotels. First Data's tokenization solutions provide a high level of security to protect cardholder data during a transaction.

The phased introduction of the First Data and AccorHotels partnership starts with properties in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, before continuing into other countries throughout 2018.

First Data serves businesses and financial institutions in dozens of countries across the EMEA region. As a leading global commerce technology company, First Data has operations throughout EMEA and provides next-generation, commerce-enabling solutions to financial institutions, merchants, and governments.

About First Data

First Data (NYSE: FDC) is a global leader in commerce-enabling technology, serving approximately six million business locations and 4,000 financial institutions in more than 100 countries around the world. The company's 24,000 owner-associates are dedicated to helping companies, from start-ups to the world's largest corporations, conduct commerce every day by securing and processing more than 2,800 transactions per second and $2.2 trillion per year.

About AccorHotels

AccorHotels is a world-leading travel lifestyle group and digital innovator offering unique experiences in more than 4,200 hotels, resorts and residences, as well as in over 10,000 of the finest private homes around the globe. Benefiting from dual expertise as an investor and operator, AccorHotels operates in 95 countries. Its portfolio comprises internationally acclaimed luxury brands including Raffles, Sofitel Legend, Fairmont, SO Sofitel, Sofitel, onefinestay, MGallery by Sofitel, Pullman, Swissôtel and 25hours Hotels; as well as the popular midscale brands Novotel, Mercure, Mama Shelter and Adagio; the much-prized economy brands including JO&JOE, ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget and the regional brands Grand Mercure, The Sebel and hotelF1. AccorHotels provides innovative end-to-end services across the entire traveler experience, notably through the acquisition of John Paul, world leader in concierge services.

With an unmatched collection of brands and rich history spanning close to five decades, AccorHotels, along with its global team of more than 250,000 dedicated women and men, has a purposeful and heartfelt mission: to make every guest Feel Welcome. Guests enjoy access to one of the world's most rewarding hotel loyalty programs Le Club AccorHotels.

AccorHotels is active in its local communities and committed to sustainable development and solidarity through PLANET 21, a comprehensive program that brings together employees, guests and partners to drive sustainable growth.

Accor SA is publicly listed with shares trading on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and the OTC marketplace (Code: ACRFY) in the United States.

For more information and reservations visit accorhotels.group or accorhotels.com.

