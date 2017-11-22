Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Cardtronics Appointed Gary W. Ferrera as Chief Financial Officer

Research Desk Line-up: Odyssey Marine Exploration Post Earnings Coverage

Upon the retirement of the current Chief Executive Officer, Steve Rathgaber's, Edward will assume the role of CEO at the end of 2017.

Gary's Demonstrated Financial Stewardship is Well-Suited to Helping Cardtronics Realize its Next Stage of Growth

Commenting on the appointment news, Edward H. West, stated that Gary brings to Cardtronics more than 20 years of leadership experience in corporate finance and corporate development, including most recently CFO tenures with technology, hospitality, and media companies, both public and private. Edward added that having earned a reputation for delivering growth and performance in complex operating and market environments, Gary's demonstrated financial stewardship is well-suited to helping Cardtronics realize its next stage of growth in an evolving financial services industry.

Gary's Career Path

Before Gary's appointment at Cardtronics, he served as CFO of DigitalGlobe, a Colorado-based satellite imaging company, since early 2015. Previously serving in that same capacity for Intrawest Resorts, Great Wolf Resorts, National CineMedia, and Unity Media, Ferrera's career as a CFO is notable for overseeing periods of rapid growth, mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings, along with cost-efficient operating and capital structures, and tax efficiency.

Prior to his CFO positions, Ferrera developed his M&A and capital markets expertise with Citigroup and Bear Stearns. Ferrera also has international tax consultant experience while with Arthur Andersen.

Cardtronics Announced Steven Rathgaber's Retirement Plans in August

On August 21, 2017, the Company announced that, as the culmination of its Board of Directors' long-term succession plan, Chief Executive Officer Steven A. Rathgaber, 64, will retire from his CEO and Director roles effective December 31, 2017. Cardtronics named Edward H. West, 51, then the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer, as Rathgaber's successor.

Edward joined Cardtronics in January 2016, following a 25-year career in senior executive roles, including CEO and CFO, at a number of large public and private corporations, with experience in the financial services, education, technology and business services, and aviation industries. Edward received the "CFO of the Year" award from Institutional Investor Magazine in 2012 and was previously named one of the "Top 40 Under 40" by CFO Magazine.

About Cardtronics PLC

Founded in 1989, Cardtronics, the world's largest non-bank ATM operator, places ATMs with merchants of all sizes including regional and national Fortune 500 retailers throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Poland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company owns/operates approximately 225,000 ATMs across its network, spanning multiple countries and four continents. Cardtronics is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Last Close Stock Review

At the close of trading session on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, Cardtronics' stock price rose 4.85% to end the day at $17.73. A total volume of 770.51 thousand shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 680.74 thousand shares. At Tuesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $809.60 million.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily