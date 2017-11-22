Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: A. Schulman Reported Better Than Expected Earnings Results

Research Desk Line-up: Balchem Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended August 31, 2017, A. Schulman's net revenue increased 7% to $646.65 million from $604.59 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, A. Schulman's gross profit decreased 5.7% to $91.14 million from $96.70 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 190 basis points to 14.1% of revenue from 16% of revenue in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted gross margin decreased 190 basis points to 14.2% of revenue from 16.1% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, A. Schulman's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was positive $33.10 million versus negative $359.65 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA decreased 14.4% to $46.10 million from $53.86 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 180 basis points to 7.1% of revenue from 8.9% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, A. Schulman's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased 0.8% to $74.81 million from $74.24 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, the Company's operating income was $13.13 million compared to an operating loss of $382.98 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating income decreased 19.7% to $27.00 million from $33.61 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin decreased 140 basis points to 4.2% of revenue from 5.6% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, A. Schulman's net income was $7.40 million compared to a net loss of $385.08 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) was positive $0.25 compared to negative $13.12 in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, A. Schulman's adjusted net income decreased 30.5% to $9.56 million from $13.75 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS decreased 31.9% to $0.32 from $0.47 in Q4 FY16. The adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.26.

Segment Details

EMEA - During Q4 FY17, the Company's EMEA segment's net revenue increased 6.2% to $317.82 million from $299.17 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit decreased 16.7% to $34.89 million from $41.89 million in Q4 FY16.

USCAN - During Q4 FY17, the Company's USCAN segment's net revenue increased 3.3% to $164.22 million from $158.93 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 0.5% to $25.35 million from $25.23 million in Q4 FY16.

LATAM - During Q4 FY17, the Company's LATAM segment's net revenue increased 11.5% to $50.07 million from $44.91 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit decreased 0.4% to $9.63 million from $9.66 million in Q4 FY16.

APAC - During Q4 FY17, the Company's APAC segment's net revenue increased 12.9% to $55.63 million from $49.28 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 3.2% to $8.40 million from $8.14 million in Q4 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on August 31, 2017, A. Schulman's cash and cash equivalents increased 51% to $53.25 million from $35.26 million as on August 31, 2017. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt decreased 3.7% to $885.18 million from $919.35 million in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable increased 8.4% to $408.44 million from $376.79 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. During Q4 FY17, the Company's accounts payable increased 13.8% to $318.82 million from $280.06 million in the corresponding period of last year.

During FY17, A. Schulman's cash provided by operating activities decreased 29.3% to $104.72 million from $148.13 million in FY16.

Stock Performance

A. Schulman's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $38.00, advancing 2.01%. A total volume of 242.08 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 24.39% in the last three months, 29.25% in the past six months, and 18.20% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock rallied 13.60% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 43.98 and have a dividend yield of 2.16%. The stock currently has a market cap of $1.12 billion.

