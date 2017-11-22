Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Nutrisystem's Revenue Surged 26.95%; Earnings Soared 89%

Research Desk Line-up: Matthews Intl. Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

Nutrisystem reported revenues of $158.15 million for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017 compared to $124.57 million in Q3 FY16, an increase of 26.95% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $155.00 million.

For Q3 FY17, Nutrisystem reported total costs and expenses of $136.81 million compared to $112.23 million in Q3 FY16, an increase of 21.90% on a y-o-y basis.

The Company's operating income amounted to $21.34 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $12.34 million in Q3 FY16, increasing 72.98% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to approximately $27.70 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $18.10 million in Q3 FY16, resulting in an approximately 53.00% increase on a y-o-y basis.

Nutrisystem reported a net income of $15.03 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $7.95 million in Q3 FY16, an increase of 89.04%. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) of Nutrisystem amounted to $0.49 for the reported quarter compared to $0.27 in Q3 FY16, increasing 81.48% on a y-o-y basis. The diluted EPS of $0.50 beat analysts' estimates of $0.47.

Balance Sheet

Nutrisystem posted cash and cash equivalents of $47.65 million as on September 30, 2017, compared to $9.62 million as on December 31, 2016. Nutrisystem reported cash and cash equivalents of $47.65 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2017, compared to $27.02 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2016.

The Company posted receivables of $18.90 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $17.56 million in Q4 FY16. The inventories of Nutrisystem amounted to $23.83 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $38.50 million in Q4 FY16. The accounts payable of Nutrisystem amounted to $33.68 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $33.11 million in Q4 FY16, resulting in an increase of 1.74%.

The Company reported cash flow from operating activities of $80.95 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared to $55.92 million for the same period of the fiscal year 2016.

In Q3 FY17, the Company repurchased stocks worth $1.5 million as part of its existing share buyback program.

Outlook

For Q4 FY17, Nutrisystem expects revenue to be in the range of $126.00 million - $131.00 million, and net income to be in the band of $11.40 million - $12.70 million.

The diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.37 - $0.42, and adjusted EBITDA to be between $23.70 million - $25.70 million for fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017.

For the full year FY17, the Company is expecting revenue to be in the range of $692.00 million - $697.00 million; net income to be between $58.30 million - $59.70 million; diluted EPS to be between $1.91 - $1.96; and adjusted EBITDA to be between $109.40 million - $111.40 million.

Stock Performance

On Tuesday, November 21, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $48.50, slightly down 0.41% from its previous closing price of $48.70. A total volume of 393.74 thousand shares have exchanged hands. Nutrisystem's stock price soared 34.72% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have skyrocketed 39.97%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 26.24 and has a dividend yield of 1.44%. At Tuesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $1.45 billion.

