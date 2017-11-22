(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 23, 2017)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE (Paris:DSY)

Type of securities: ordinary shares

Period: November 16 and 17, 2017

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: http://www.3ds.com/investors/regulated-information/

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Weighted average daily acquisition price of the shares* Market Dassault Systèmes 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 11/16/2017 FR0000130650 291,737 88.9707 XPAR Dassault Systèmes 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 11/17/2017 FR0000130650 93,172 89.4174 XPAR

(*) The weighted average unit price is a rounded price.

