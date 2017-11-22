(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 23, 2017)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE (Paris:DSY)
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: November 16 and 17, 2017
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: http://www.3ds.com/investors/regulated-information/
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
| Total daily volume
(in number of shares)
|Weighted average daily acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|Dassault Systèmes
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|11/16/2017
|FR0000130650
|291,737
|88.9707
|XPAR
|Dassault Systèmes
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|11/17/2017
|FR0000130650
|93,172
|89.4174
|XPAR
(*) The weighted average unit price is a rounded price.
