Ship Finance International Limited: SFL - Third Quarter 2017 Presentation

Third Quarter 2017 Presentation (http://hugin.info/134876/R/2151350/825897.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ship Finance International Limited via Globenewswire



Please find enclosed the presentation of the preliminary third quarter results to be held November 22, 2017, in the link below.