Net Insight AB: Net Insight AB: Net Insight wins significant order from global media services provider for remote production

Net Insight's remote production solution will support the production and contribution

of live sports content from sports venues

Stockholm, Sweden -Net Insight, the leading provider in streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, today announced that a global provider of media services has selected Net Insight's remote production as a service offering to support the distribution of sports content for a broadcaster in Asia.

Net Insight's remote production solution will help ensure media transport with unparalleled quality and reliability over the global media services provider's network. The solution will be used in production and distribution of live sports broadcasting.

The order value is around USD 1 million and includes products as well as services. A first delivery to upgrade the backbone network took place in the third quarter and the remote production as a service delivery will take place during the fourth quarter.

"We are excited to deliver high quality live sports remote production to TV viewers in Asia," says Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight. "By choosing our remote production solution, the broadcaster can focus on bringing the best sports content to the viewers and use production equipment more efficiently from a central facility instead of being tied up during transport between venues."

The concept of remote production, or at-home production, is being rapidly adopted worldwide. Reduced costs, more content in the archives, more efficient use of talent and more efficient use of central studio resources are just some of the reasons why the industry is quickly embracing this concept.

Remote production benefits from economies of scale, meaning that the benefits are greater the more venues you can serve with centralized production. This fits Net Insight's Nimbra platform very well since one of the hallmarks of the platform is to globally transport media with low latency and zero packet loss, a key enabler for the remote production concept.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00 fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net (mailto:fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net)

This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 4.15 pm CET on November 22, 2017.

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visitnetinsight.net (https://www.netinsight.net/)

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight (https://twitter.com/NetInsight)

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/165152/ (http://www.linkedin.com/company/165152/)

