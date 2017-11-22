Global Nanocellulose Market 2017-2021 with Borregaard, CelluForce, Daicel, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES, RISE & Sappi Dominating

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Nanocellulose Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global nanocellulose market to grow at a CAGR of 29.54% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Nanocellulose Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand in packaging applications. Packaging materials are used to pack food and drink, cosmetics, healthcare, and other consumer goods. They also provide sufficient barrier against oxygen, water vapor, grease, and microorganisms. Currently, most of the packaging materials are based on glass, aluminum, tin, and petroleum-derived synthetic plastics. These materials raise concerns from both economic and environmental perspectives. In addition, these materials are unsustainable, fragile (especially glass), and heavy, which increases the fuel consumption for shipping.

One trend in the market is increasing use of nanocellulose in pharmaceutical industry. Nanocellulose is available in three forms: nano-fibrillated cellulose, nano-crystalline cellulose, and bacterial cellulose. These three forms of cellulose are used in a variety of applications, including pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. The characteristics of nanocellulose such as lightweight, greater, non-toxicity, high tensile strength, and ability to conduct electricity have increased its use in a number of applications.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of manufacturing. The nanocellulose market is a capital-intensive market. It involves high investments at the initial stages. Before choosing any nanocellulose material to be used in composites, it is difficult for the manufacturer to decide its cost-benefit analysis. In spite of the benefits of nanocellulose materials, they also increase the overall price of the products. Nanocellulose is used in applications such as composites and foams for automotive, aerospace, building construction, and paper and packaging.



Growing demand for green alternatives to non-renewable materials

Growing use of nanocellulose in oil and gas industry

Key vendors

Borregaard

CelluForce

Daicel

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES

RISE

Sappi

Other prominent vendors

AmericanProcess

Kruger

Melodea

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Regional Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



