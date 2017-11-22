Global Data Converter Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics & Texas Instruments

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Data Converter Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global data converter market to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global data converter market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generation based on the utilization of data converters and their types and do not include the revenue from the after sales services. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increased investment in telecom. To meet the growing demand for high-speed internet and increasing data consumption of the individual customers, both the telecom service providers and data center operators are investing huge capital in the network infrastructure as well as setting up data centers.
This is a big growth driver for the data converter marker, as these data converters are essential components of the end products used in the telecom and data centers infrastructure. Data converters such as ADC and DAC are used in products ranging from switches, routers, servers, microwave radios, base stations, media gateways, nodeB, eNodeB, multiplexers, and more.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Adoption of data converter for military purposes. In military and defense application, data converters are used in various applications ranging from weapons, defense vehicles, communication systems, electronic warfare systems, and more. The defense sector is the first to adopt the technology to remain ahead of other nations. This is not just limited to development of technology but also allows a nation to make more revenue by selling the technology to other nations.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Limitations in latency. Advanced data converters can perform computing at both high speed and high precision, which is difficult to implement by the data converter vendors because of the current technical limitation in the manufacturing process. There will always be a latency in the final circuitry of the data converter when compared to the theoretical data converter design, and this will hinder the performance of the data converters.
Key vendors
- Analog Devices
- Maxim Integrated
- Microchip Technology
- NXP Semiconductors
- STMicroelectronics
- Texas Instruments
Other prominent vendors
- ROHM Semiconductor
- Synopsys
- Renesas Electronics
- Fujitsu
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Types
Part 07: Regional Landscape
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis
