BROSSARD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/17 -- DIAGNOS Inc. ("DIAGNOS", "the Corporation" or "we") (TSX VENTURE: ADK)(OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today a second Cardio project with one of the largest pharmaceutical company in the world to monitor hypertensive patients under treatment and the resignation of Dr. Netan Choudhry, Director since 2016.

During 12 months we will monitor the development of two critical chronic diseases, diabetic retinopathy and risks related to cardiovascular affections, in 500 patients with our non-invasive AI Cardio technology: one screening performed at the beginning of the program and a second screening performed 12 months after. "We will provide state-of-the-art medical support and patient attention to detect and prevent blindness caused by diabetic retinopathy along with the analysis of cardiovascular risks using the same retina photograph", said Dr. Hadi Chakor, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of DIAGNOS.

"In an ever-changing healthcare environment, we do not only innovate with our current AI platform, but we also bring new applications to help doctors monitor closely the impact of medication on patients. The project will start this month, even though the Cardio application is not fully operational. Our customer believes that we are on track to deliver a new non-invasive test that will change the healthcare future for chronic diseases through the use of retina imaging." said Mr. Andre Larente, CEO of DIAGNOS.

Dr. Choudhry has resigned from his position as director to pursue other professional interests. "On behalf of my fellow board members and the employees of the Corporation, I would like to thank Dr. Choudhry for his support and contribution to DIAGNOS since he joined in 2016. We wish him all the best with his current and future endeavors", said Mr. Georges Hebert, DIAGNOS' Chairman of the board of directors. DIAGNOS will be able to rely on Dr. Hadi Chakor's, CMO of DIAGNOS, expertise to ensure DIAGNOS' commitment to quality of our healthcare products and services.

About DIAGNOS and its technologies

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission to commercialize technologies combining contextual imaging, text and traditional data mining. DIAGNOS has developed its own Artificial Intelligence ("AI") technologies, CARA and FLAIRE. FLAIRE is a powerful AI engine that provides the capability of analyzing large and complex data sets. Using Deep Learning methodology combined with our own proprietary algorithms we can deploy rapidly new solutions to the healthcare market

Additional information on DIAGNOS is available at www.diagnos.ca and www.sedar.com.

