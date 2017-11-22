Glboal Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Markets 2016-2024 - Focus on ELISA Development Sets and Antibody Pairs & ELISA Kits

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) in US$ Thousand.
The global market is also analyzed by the following Segments:
- ELISA Development Sets and Antibody Pairs
- ELISA Kits
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
ELISA
A Renowned and Proven Assay Format
Current and Future Analysis
Factors Sustaining Market Growth
Factors Restraining Growth
ELISA Amid A Challenging Environment
Strategies to Counter Competition
Technological Advances to Buoy ELISA's Prospects
Automation of ELISA
Enabling its Sustenance
Growing Popularity of Multiplexing Deters ELISA Market
Commoditization: A Key Issue Facing ELISA Product Manufacturers
Limited ELISA Application in the Food Industry
Available Test Kits at External Laboratories by Allergen
Competitive Landscape
2. IMMUNOCHEMISTRY - AN INTRODUCTION
Overview
Comparison of Various Immunoassay Technologies
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
An Introduction
ELISA Technique
Steps in ELISA Technique
Testing for Proteins
History
Types of ELISA
Indirect ELISA
Drawbacks
Sandwich ELISA
Advantages
Competitive ELISA
Reverse ELISA
Advantages
Research ELISA Market
ELISA Development Sets and Antibody Pairs
ELISA Kits
Other Applications of ELISA
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
ArcticZymes Launches New Immunoassay Product SAN HQ ELISA
R&D Systems Releases ELISA for Zika Virus Detection
Neogen Rolls Out Elisa Kit for Sesame Allergies
ALPCO Rolls Out ELISA Products for IBD and GI Diseases
Romer Labs Releases Improved AgraQuant Aflatoxin M1 ELISA
Trinity Biotech Introduces New Lab Instrumentation
Fujirebio Europe Rolls Out Lumipulse G -Amyloid 1-42 Assay
GD Introduces ELISA Test for PEDv
Creative Diagnostics Rolls Out Kanamycin ELISA Kit
Eagle Biosciences Rolls Out Two New ELISA Products
Enzo Unveils New PSA ELISA Kit
Bioo Scientific Introduces MaxSignal Ethoxyquin ELISA Test Kit
Fujirebio Europe Rolls Out Lumipulse G Mesothelin Assay
Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches EUROIMMUN Anti-Zika Virus in the US
Enzo Rolls Out VEGF ELISA Kit
Beacon Unveils New ELISA Kits
Novatein Unveils Cancer Biomarker Research ELISA Kits
Enzo Rolls Out Proinsulin and Insulin ELISA Kits
Neogen Releases Veratox HS CD-ELISA for Ochratoxin
Enzo Unveils TIMP-1 (human) ELISA Kit
Enzo Launches hGH ELISA Kit
Mologic Rolls Out B.I.T.S. Desmosine ELISA
Creative Diagnostics Unveils Human TSH ELISA Kit
Enzo Launches Transferrin ELISA Kit
Enzo Launches Histamine ELISA Kit
Crystal Chem Releases GIP ELISA Kit
Bioo Scientific Introduces Quinolone Residue Detection Kits
BioPorto Diagnostics Launches New ELISA Kit
Epitope Launches ACTH ELISA Kit
Crystal Chem Launches C-Peptide Kit
Protagen Introduces ELISA Kit for Systemic Sclerosis
Epitope Diagnostics Launches ELISA Kits and Anti-auristatin mAbs
IDEXX Introduces ELISA for Whipworm Antigen Detection
apDia Launches CE-Marked ELISA
INOVA Diagnostics Launches QUANTA Lite
Eagle Biosciences Launches Two ELISA Assays
Eagle Biosciences Introduces Homoarginine ELISA
Affinity Biologicals Launches Polyclonal Antibody ELISA Kit
Enzo Introduces Alzheimer's ELISA Kit
Diagnostica Stago Introduces Cy-Quant VASP/P2Y12
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
3M Takes Over Elution Technologies
Bruker Acquires Technologies for Microbiology and Security Bio-Detection Applications
DiaSorin to Buy ELISA Immunodiagnostics Business from Siemens
ERBA Takes Over Calbiotech
Bio-Rad to Take Over RainDance Technologies
DiaSorin Acquires Focus Diagnostics
Merck Acquires Sigma-Aldrich
Orgentec Acquires Corgenix
USDA Approves Swine Influenza ELISA by IDEXX
Euro Diagnostica and Dako Enter Partnership
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
