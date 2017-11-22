Global Steel Scrap Strategic Business Report 2017 - Projections to 2024

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Steel Scrap - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Steel Scrap in Thousand Tons.



The report profiles 34 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ArcelorMittal S.A. ( Luxembourg )

) Baosteel Resources Co., Ltd ( China )

) China Metal Recycling (Holdings) Ltd. ( China )

) Commercial Metals Company ( USA )

) Gerdau Group ( Brazil )

) Jiangyin Xingcheng Special Steel Works Co., Ltd ( China )

) Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited ( China )

) Metalico, Inc. ( USA )

) Nucor Corporation ( USA )

) Oryx Stainless Group ( Germany )

) Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Sims Metal Management Limited ( Australia )

) Steel Dynamics, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Market Scenario

China

A Major Influencing Market

Emerging Markets to Drive Future Growth

Turkey : A Major Country in Steel Scrap Business

: A Major Country in Steel Scrap Business EXIM Scenario

2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS



Digitization Aids Industry in Achieving Greater Efficiencies

Revival in Automotive Industry to Boost Sales

Industry witnesses Increased Investments in Scrap Metal Extraction Equipment

Growing Importance of Recycled Steel Bodes Well for the Market

Electric Arc Furnaces Drive Scrap Demand

Key Issues Confronting the Market

Alternative Metals Gain Prominence over Steel Scrap

Export Restrictions on Steel Scrap

Reduced Usage of Steel in Automobiles to Affect the Steel Scrap Market

3. STEEL INDUSTRY - AN IMPORTANT END-USER OF STEEL SCRAP



4. STEEL SCRAP: PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Sources of Steel Scrap

Scrapyard

Types of Steel Scrap

Home Scrap

Old Scrap

Prompt Scrap

Recycled Steel Scrap Sources

Grades of Steel Scrap

Steel Scrap Sorting and Preparation Methods

Scrap Metal Recycling

Stainless Steel Recycling

Copper and Tin in Steel Scrap Recycling

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Fe Xchange Group and Scrap Metal Services form FE Trading Group LLC (FTG)

Oryx Stainless PGI to Acquire Thai Metal Recycling

Owen Steel Company Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement with OmniSource Corporation

Liberty House Group Establishes New Scrap Recycling Business

Metalico Acquires Total Merchant

Itochu Metals to Take over Sumisho Tekko Hanbai's Steel Raw Materials Business

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 34 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 40)

The United States (18)

(18) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (7)

(7) Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (4)

(4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

(Excluding Japan) (10) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (1)

