KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/17 --

New investment is in addition to the RM 4.7 billion (EUR 941.1M) invested in its Cyberjaya IT hub

Staff base grown in past 20 years from 120 staff to more than 1,440

DHL, the world's leading logistics company, expects to invest nearly RM 1.5 billion (EUR 296.7M) between now and 2020 to further develop its IT Services Data Center in Cyberjaya, creating further opportunities for emerging IT talent in Malaysia and around the region. The IT Services Data Center has provided critical IT infrastructure, business application development and support initially for the company's Asia Pacific and, subsequently, global operations over the past 20 years, with DHL investing more than RM 4.7 billion (EUR 941.1M) in its development since 1997.

"Digitalization plays an increasingly strategic role in helping global logistics networks achieve the speed, reliability and accuracy needed to keep pace with today's demands. The investment we have made in Cyberjaya demonstrates our commitment towards enhancing our capabilities -- and helping our customers improve their market positions through best-in-class IT infrastructure and skilled talent," said Alexander Pilar, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, IT Services, Deutsche Post DHL Group (DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group).

Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Chief Operating Officer, Dato' Ng Wan Peng said, "We are heartened by the continued support from DHL, which reflects its unwavering commitment to Malaysia and its digital transformation agenda -- as we race towards becoming a developed digital economy by 2020. In addition to employment creation, this move will greatly boost and strengthen the digital infrastructure and ecosystem crucial for a thriving innovation powered socio-economy. We look forward to the journey ahead with DHL, in our quest to make the digital economy a key engine of growth for Malaysia."

A team of more than 1,440 employees ensure the Cyberjaya IT Services Center, along with their counterparts in Prague, the Czech Republic and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, deliver 24/7 IT support across all DHL divisions -- DHL Express, DHL Global Forwarding, DHL Supply Chain, DHL eCommerce operations. It serves as platform through which DHL hopes to strengthen and level the playing field for talent, particularly for women looking to succeed in IT -- which has traditionally been a male-dominated field. While the Malaysia team includes members from 27 different nationalities, the majority -- nearly 70% -- come from Malaysia, with women making up almost 40% of the total workforce.

"We started our IT Data Center in Malaysia 20 years ago, occupying a floor in a suburban shopping mall with just 120 staff, facing risks of disruption from flooding to the building's car park," said Yogananthan S, Site Head of IT Services Cyberjaya, and VP Business Relations for IT Services, Asia Pacific, Deutsche Post DHL Group. "Since then, we've not only relocated to Cyberjaya but also established it as a key pillar in DHL's regional and global logistics strategy, backed up by one of the most diverse and high-performing workforces in the country and globally."

"Over the past 20 years we've focused on not only building up the local IT talent market -- including hiring almost 500 new graduates since 2006 -- but doing so in a way that encourages diversity and equal opportunity for all," added Yogan. "These values are not only at the core of DHL's corporate culture -- they also play a crucial role in how we effectively we serve our global 'customer' base in more than 220 countries and territories."

In addition to cultivating the local talent pool, DHL IT Services Cyberjaya plays an active role to give back to the local community and environment. Through the company's "Living Responsibility" approach, staff volunteer time and expertise on sustainable projects that help address issues which go beyond the workplace.

The IT Service Data Center in Cyberjaya plans to invest in a range of platform renewals and technical innovations through to 2020, including adoption of hybrid cloud, and higher-efficiency or renewable energy sources.

