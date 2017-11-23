Tallinn, 2017-11-23 08:20 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The term of office extension of the Chairman of the Management Board



The Supervisory Board of AS Tallink Grupp has extended the term of office of the Chairman of the Management Board Mr. Janek Stalmeister for the next three years starting from 30th January 2018.



Veiko Haavapuu Finance Director AS Tallink Grupp Sadama 5/7 10111 Tallinn, Estonia Tel. +372 640 9914 E-mail veiko.haavapuu@tallink.ee