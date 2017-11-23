Atlantis Healthcare and Amgen Take Home Two Prestigious Pharmaceutical Market Excellence Awards (PMEA) for their On Path Patient Support Program

LONDON, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Atlantis Healthcare, global leader in outcomes-driven healthcare solutions, is proud to have won two awards for its 'On Path' program at last week's PMEA pharmaceutical industry awards. This innovative patient support program (PSP) was developed in partnership with Amgen UK.

Matthew Walls, Chairman and CEO, Atlantis Healthcare said: "We are delighted to be awarded both the 'Excellence in Patient Education and Support' and 'Excellence in Marketing New Products' awards for the On Path program."

"Winning these prestigious awards is wonderful recognition of our unique approach to PSPs that drive improved self-management and increase medicine adherence."

The judges said: "This impressive entry is a strong behavioral change program that was coupled with real-life involvement and insightful clinical feedback. It is exceptional to see the program gain wide adoption by the NHS. Their patient adherence outcomes were striking."

More about the multi-award winning On Path program

On Path is a unique multi-channel PSP based on health psychology principles developed by Atlantis Healthcare for Amgen. It supports successful treatment initiation and promotes persistence through:

tools to upskill patients to better self-manage their condition

health-related goals

support from a personal nurse coach who encourages proactive disease and treatment management.

On Path has had a positive impact on treatment persistence, confidence in treatment administration and reduction in injection concerns. Patients indicated a high degree of satisfaction with the program.

Richard Wadrup, Senior Marketing Manager, Cardiovascular, Amgen commented: "The program results were really encouraging. This accolade is a very well-deserved recognition of the strong partnership between the two companies in helping to improve the lives of patients with hypercholesterolemia."

In addition to winning these awards, the On Path program was shortlisted as a finalist for the 'Excellence in Creating Value Beyond the Product' award. For more information see: http://bit.ly/2z72jb7.

About Atlantis Healthcare

Atlantis Healthcare has offices in UK, Germany, Spain, US, Australia and New Zealand. Its health psychology, creative and digital expertise supports the design of highly personalized healthcare solutions that drive optimal health outcomes.

It uses clinically proven models and academic research to develop award-winning behavior change programs at global, regional and local levels.

To find out more visit: www.atlantishealthcare.com

