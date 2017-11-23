Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2017) - Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (TSXV: ADD) (FSE: 82A1) (WKN: A2DFY5) ("Arctic Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced its diamond exploration program on its 100% owned Timantti Diamond Project in Finland ("the Project"). The land package includes a 243 Ha Exploration Permit and has a district scale 95,700 Ha Exploration Reservation near the township of Kuusamo. The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure and exploration activity can be conducted all year-round.

Highlights of the Proposed Program:

G round G eophysics - Will be conducted over the area of the Exploration Permit which contains the diamondiferous Black and White Wolf kimberlites (together the "Wolf kimberlites"). The ground-based, magnetic, gravity and electro-magnetic surveys are designed to help define the shape and size of the Wolf kimberlites, as well as to detect possible new kimberlite-like anomalies within the area for drill testing.

20 B ackhoe T ill S amples - Will be undertaken in the near vicinity of the Wolf kimberlites to identify potential drill targets based on diamond indicator mineral results.

Drill Program - Consisting of approximately 8 drill holes (1,500m) including the 2 Wolf Kimberlites. A 500kg drill core sample will be taken from each of the Wolf bodies for caustic fusion analysis. Any additional kimberlite-like targets identified from the ground geophysics will be drilled at this time where appropriate. Table 1 below summarizes the micro-diamond results to date. If new kimberlites are found these will also be further tested to give caustic fusion diamond results.

Table 1: Total Micro-Diamond Assay Results for the White Wolf Kimberlite to Date

Kimberlite Sample

Weight Kg +0.106

mm +0.15

mm +0.212

mm +0.3

mm +0.425

mm +.60

mm +.85

mm +1.18

mm Total

Stones White Wolf 67.55 70 61 24 15 3 5 0 1 169

*Sample includes both surface samples and 52.7m of drill core.

Buddy Doyle, VP Exploration stated, "The assay results demonstrate that the Wolf Kimberlites have significant micro-diamond counts comparable in number to those found in economic kimberlites. The current drill program is designed to significantly boost the size of the sample, at which stage the company should have an estimate on the size and the grade of the diamonds, and allow us to make a decision to proceed to bulk sampling."

Micro-diamonds can be used as a predictive guide to diamond grade by constructing graphs of size (Carats or mm) versus frequency (number of stones). The majority of diamondiferous kimberlites around the world show an exponential relationship between the number of small diamonds and large diamonds.

Samples were sent to Microlithics Laboratories Inc., of Thunder Bay, ON. Microlithics is independent of the issuer, and is not ISO accredited. Kevin Kivi, P.Geo. has audited Microlithics to verify sample preparation and analytical methods for diamond recovery were appropriate.

Core was sent to SRC of Saskatoon, SK is independent of the Issuer and is ISO accredited.

There was a chain of custody in use for these samples, supervised by GTK. (Geological Survey of Finland).

Diamond results reported using CIM guidelines.

Qualified Person: The content of this news release has been read and approved by Roy Spencer, FAusIMM, a Director of the Company who is the qualified person for this news release.

ABOUT ARCTIC STAR: The Company owns 100% of the recently acquired Timantti Diamond Project including a 243 Ha Exploration Permit and a 95,700 Ha Exploration Reservation near the township of Kuusamo, in Finland. The project is located approximately 450km NW of the operating Grib Diamond Mine in Russia. Arctic is commencing its exploration in Finland on the Timantti Project, where two diamondiferous kimberlites may represent the first finds in a large kimberlite field. The Company also controls diamond exploration properties in Nunavut (Stein), the NWT (Diagras and Redemption) and a rare metals project in BC (Cap). Arctic Star has a highly experienced diamond exploration team previously responsible for numerous world class diamond discoveries.

