PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invitation to Webinar: Ericsson Mobility Report

- 28 November 2017, 5 pm CET (4 pm GMT, 11 am EST, 8 am PST)

- Latest report adding forecast to 2023

- Register for the webinar

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 23, 2017

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The semi-annual Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Mobility Report delivers unmatched insights into the present and future of mobile technology usage as well as the proliferation of IoT and connected devices. Please join us for an exclusive one-hour webinar for the launch of our November 2017 edition.

Our projections run to 2023 and include:

  • How the number of subscriptions for technologies such as 5G and LTE will change
  • How mobile traffic will grow between 2017 and 2023 on applications such as video and social networks
  • What percentage of the population LTE and 5G will cover in 2023

The report also contains feature articles on:

  • Why service providers must offer a variety of mobile data options to their customers
  • How digitalized services enhance live event experiences
  • What millennial consumers expect from 5G wireless technology

Register for the webinar

Content will also be available on demand.

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

Follow us:

www.twitter.com/ericsson
www.facebook.com/ericsson
www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson
www.youtube.com/ericsson

More information at:

News Center

media.relations@ericsson.com
(+46-10-719-69-92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com
(+46-10-719-00-00)

Ericsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Our organization consists of more than 111,000 experts who provide customers in 180 countries with innovative solutions and services. Together we are building a more connected future where anyone and any industry is empowered to reach their full potential. Net sales in 2016 were SEK 222.6 billion (USD 24.5 billion). The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on NASDAQ in New York.Read more onwww.ericsson.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/invitation-to-webinar--ericsson-mobility-report,c2398534

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/2398534/756531.pdf

PDF - Press Invitation Ericsson Mobility Report

http://news.cision.com/ericsson/i/image-ericsson-mobility-report-2017,c2287447

Image Ericsson Mobility Report 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire