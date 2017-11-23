Invitation to Webinar: Ericsson Mobility Report

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The semi-annual Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Mobility Report delivers unmatched insights into the present and future of mobile technology usage as well as the proliferation of IoT and connected devices. Please join us for an exclusive one-hour webinar for the launch of our November 2017 edition.

Our projections run to 2023 and include:

How the number of subscriptions for technologies such as 5G and LTE will change

How mobile traffic will grow between 2017 and 2023 on applications such as video and social networks

What percentage of the population LTE and 5G will cover in 2023

The report also contains feature articles on:

Why service providers must offer a variety of mobile data options to their customers

How digitalized services enhance live event experiences

What millennial consumers expect from 5G wireless technology

