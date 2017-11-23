The financial technology group will extend merchant and consumer services to the Spanish market as part of its European growth strategy



Helsinki, Finland, 2017-11-23 11:10 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to James Hickson, CEO of Euroloan Group, initiating services in the Spanish market is a key step in the expansion strategy of the Fintech group. "We have seen a growing demand for easy payment solutions in several markets, and the Spanish market in particular offers a massive opportunity for growth with Euroloan's advanced payment and credit solutions. Merchants and Consumers appreciate our simple, fast and efficient services. It's all about making their life easier. Consistent with our strategy, we have identified a number of partners to accelerate our market entry approach and expect to be providing our lending and merchant solutions by the end of the 1Q 2018"



The Group is now present in five countries in Europe, including Finland, Sweden, Poland, Luxembourg and Spain.



"Euroloan aims to open up several additional new markets", says Tommi Lindfors, Chairman of the Board of Euroloan Group. "Spain is an important step on our strategic growth path - we aim to open at least seven new markets in Europe by 2020. Sustainable growth in the finance business also means a growing funding base. Building on the success of our last quarter, we continue to explore opportunities to optimize our funding base to sustain our strategic plan and growth trajectory. We aim to fulfil those growth opportunities with adequate funding. The ongoing equity and funding round has been progressing well and we are pleased to see investors share our excitement for our growth trajectory and strategic direction."



About Euroloan



Euroloan Group PLC is a rapidly growing international group, specialized in highly automated financial services and financial technology (FinTech).



Utilizing advanced algorithms, machine learning and true end-to-end automation, the Group offers consumer loans, credit cards and merchant payment solutions on Euroloan's secure cloud-based platform.



More information about Euroloan Group is available at www.euroloan.com, Finland www.euroloan.fi, Sweden www.euroloan.se and Poland www.euroloan.pl.



For more information, please contact: Jonas Lindholm Euroloan Group Plc Tel +358 10 217 1003 Email: investor@euroloan.com