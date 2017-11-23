The IVECO Daily Blue Power wins 'International Van of the Year 2018' title

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The 'International Van of the Year' jury has chosen the Daily Blue Power from IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), as its 2018 champion. The win was announced at Solutrans, the international trade exhibition for road and urban transport solutions taking place this week in Lyon, France, during an awards ceremony attended by some 1,500 representatives from the European commercial vehicle industry. Among the attendees was the 25-member 'International Van of the Year' jury panel, which is made up of senior commercial vehicle journalists from the foremost international trade publications. The jury is chaired by Jarlath Sweeney, Group Editor & Director at Fleet Transport Publications Ireland.

This is the third occasion that the IVECO Daily has won the coveted award since its inception in 1992. Chosen out of five contenders, the Daily Blue Power stood out for its technical innovation, sustainable solutions and efficient running costs. In fact, the key motivation behind its win was directed at how this new light commercial vehicle (LCV) range offers the market a highly sustainable choice of efficient and viable power solutions that reduce the operator's environmental impact. This range comprises: the Daily Hi-Matic Natural Power, the industry's first compressed natural gas-powered LCV with the class-exclusive 8-speed automatic gearbox; the Daily Euro 6 Real Driving Emissions 2020 Ready: the most advanced diesel-powered light LCV on the market that anticipates the challenging 2020 environmental targets with a solution verified independently by the Dutch Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO); and the Daily Electric, a zero-emissions vehicle designed to operate in cities with the strictest traffic restrictions.

A model in its 40th year of production with proven success, the latest evolution of the Daily (launched in October 2017) in its electric, natural gas and most advanced diesel versions, is the first and only vehicle to offer three choices that anticipate European regulations that are increasingly impacting access to urban centers. This offering is designed to secure the customers' investment, providing them a competitive advantage in order to develop their businesses in an environmentally sustainable manner.

The 'International Van of the Year' title further recognizes IVECO's commitment to technology and its focus on sustainable transport through its efforts to promote clean air in cities and reduce CO 2 emissions.

