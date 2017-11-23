Global Mammography Equipment Markets 2016-2024: Companies Focus on Minimizing Pain and Discomfort During Mammography

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Mammography Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mammography Equipment in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Analog Mammography Equipment
- Digital Mammography Equipment
The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)
- GE Healthcare (The UK)
- Hologic, Inc. (USA)
- I.M.S. (Internazional Medico Scientifica) srl (Italy)
- Metaltronica SpA (Italy)
- Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)
- Planmed Oy (Finland)
- Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
- Toshiba Medical Systems Corp. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Mammography
- An Introduction
- Mammography
- The Gold Standard Technique in Breast Cancer Screening
- Global Market Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Increasing Awareness Drives Demand in Developed Markets
- Emerging Markets
- Long-term Growth Prospects
- Segmental Analysis
- Digital Mammography Equipment: The Faster Growing Segment
- Analog Mammography Continues to Decline
- Patient Education and Awareness Programs Push Sales
- Demand for FFDM Devices to Surge
- Breast Tomosynthesis
- The Next Generation Technology in Digital Mammography
- Diagnosis or Screening
- Where Does the Real Opportunity Lie?
- Studies Support 3D Mammography
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Leading Players
- Hologic Faces Competition in 3D Space
- Product Differentiation
- A Widely Adopted Strategy
- A Comparison of Major Tomosynthesis Systems
3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS, & ISSUES
- Innovations Continue to Mark the Mammography Space
- Companies Focus on Minimizing Pain and Discomfort during Mammography
- Trend towards Screening Younger Women Fast Catching Up
- Alternative Breast Imaging Technologies: Strong Contenders for Mammography
- Computer Aided Detection (CAD) in Breast Cancer
- An Insight
- Computer Aided Detection Stimulates Growth of Mammography Systems
- Breast MRI
- Lags behind Mammography in Cancer Detection
- Data Compression Area Requires Further Developments
4. MAMMOGRAPHY - AN OVERVIEW
- Facts & Figures
- Uses of Mammography
- Risk Associated with Mammography
- Mammograms and HRT
- Types of Mammography
- Screening Mammogram
- Diagnostic Mammography
- Types of Mammography Equipment based on Technology
- Analog Mammography
- Screening Systems
- Analog Stereotactic-Interventional Add-Ons
- Digital Mammography
- Computer Aided Detection (CAD)
- Full-Field Digital Mammography
- Breast Tomosynthesis
- Digital Diagnostic Systems
- Analog Vs. Digital Mammography
- Mobile Mammography Systems
5. BREAST CANCER - A BACKDROP
- Stages in Breast Cancer
- Classification of Various Cancer Stages
- T: Tumor Size
- N: Palpable Nodes
- M: Metastasis
- Factors Affecting Breast Cancer
- Key Statistics
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/APPROVALS
- Hologic Introduces SmartCurve Breast Stabilization System
- GE Healthcare Receives FDA Clearance for Senographe Pristina Dueta Mammography System
- Fujifilm Medical Wins Contract for Installation of Three Healthcare Systems
- Hologic Introduces 3Dimensions Mammography System in Europe
- Hologic Receives Expanded FDA Labeling for Genius 3D Mammography System
- Barco Introduces New Color Display for General Radiology and Mammography
- Philips Unveils MicroDose 3D S90 Digital Breast Tomosynthesis System
- Cura Healthcare Launches MammoScan
- vRad and Cisco Team up to Develop First Live Video Diagnostics Solution for Mammography
- Hologic Bags FDA Clearance for Affirm Prone Biopsy System
- Planmed Introduces 3D Digital Breast Tomosynthesis System ( Finland)
- iCAD Introduces Mammography Computer Aided Detection (CAD) solution on Fujifilm's Aspire Cristalle FFDM system
- Siemens Healthineers Receives FDA Approval for Stand-Alone 3D Screening Mammography
- Hologic Launches CE-marked Affirm Prone Biopsy System
- koning Launches First Non-Compression 3-D Breast CT Scanner, Koning Breast Computed Tomography (KBCT) system
- Internazional Medica Scientifica Introduces Giotto Class Mammography System (Italy)
- Planmed Introduces Planmed Clarity 3D Mammography Unit, (Finland)
- iCAD Introduces iReveal Breast Density Analysis Solution
- Planmed Introduces New Planmed Clarity 3D System (Finland)
- Spectrum Health Betty Ford Breast Care Services Announces New Mobile Mammography Unit
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Toshiba to Rename as Canon Medical System Corporation
- Fujifilm Bags FDA Approval for ASPIRE Cristalle Digital Mammography System
- Canaon Acquires Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
- Siemens Renames as Siemens Healthineers
- Cassling Offers 3D Mammography in Partnership with Siemens Healthcare
- Volpara Signs Agreement with GE Healthcare to Distribute Solutions to for Improved Dense Breast Cancer Screening
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 27 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 32)
- The United States (14)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (13)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (5)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xzmcct/mammography
