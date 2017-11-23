sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.11.2017 | 11:46
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Mammography Equipment Markets 2016-2024: Companies Focus on Minimizing Pain and Discomfort During Mammography

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Mammography Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mammography Equipment in US$ by the following Product Segments:

  • Analog Mammography Equipment
  • Digital Mammography Equipment

The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)
  • GE Healthcare (The UK)
  • Hologic, Inc. (USA)
  • I.M.S. (Internazional Medico Scientifica) srl (Italy)
  • Metaltronica SpA (Italy)
  • Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)
  • Planmed Oy (Finland)
  • Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
  • Toshiba Medical Systems Corp. (Japan)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Mammography
  • An Introduction
  • Mammography
  • The Gold Standard Technique in Breast Cancer Screening
  • Global Market Analysis
  • Regional Analysis
  • Increasing Awareness Drives Demand in Developed Markets
  • Emerging Markets
  • Long-term Growth Prospects
  • Segmental Analysis
  • Digital Mammography Equipment: The Faster Growing Segment
  • Analog Mammography Continues to Decline
  • Patient Education and Awareness Programs Push Sales
  • Demand for FFDM Devices to Surge
  • Breast Tomosynthesis
  • The Next Generation Technology in Digital Mammography
  • Diagnosis or Screening
  • Where Does the Real Opportunity Lie?
  • Studies Support 3D Mammography

2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Leading Players
  • Hologic Faces Competition in 3D Space
  • Product Differentiation
  • A Widely Adopted Strategy
  • A Comparison of Major Tomosynthesis Systems

3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS, & ISSUES

  • Innovations Continue to Mark the Mammography Space
  • Companies Focus on Minimizing Pain and Discomfort during Mammography
  • Trend towards Screening Younger Women Fast Catching Up
  • Alternative Breast Imaging Technologies: Strong Contenders for Mammography
  • Computer Aided Detection (CAD) in Breast Cancer
  • An Insight
  • Computer Aided Detection Stimulates Growth of Mammography Systems
  • Breast MRI
  • Lags behind Mammography in Cancer Detection
  • Data Compression Area Requires Further Developments

4. MAMMOGRAPHY - AN OVERVIEW

  • Facts & Figures
  • Uses of Mammography
  • Risk Associated with Mammography
  • Mammograms and HRT
  • Types of Mammography
  • Screening Mammogram
  • Diagnostic Mammography
  • Types of Mammography Equipment based on Technology
  • Analog Mammography
  • Screening Systems
  • Analog Stereotactic-Interventional Add-Ons
  • Digital Mammography
  • Computer Aided Detection (CAD)
  • Full-Field Digital Mammography
  • Breast Tomosynthesis
  • Digital Diagnostic Systems
  • Analog Vs. Digital Mammography
  • Mobile Mammography Systems

5. BREAST CANCER - A BACKDROP

  • Stages in Breast Cancer
  • Classification of Various Cancer Stages
  • T: Tumor Size
  • N: Palpable Nodes
  • M: Metastasis
  • Factors Affecting Breast Cancer
  • Key Statistics

6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/APPROVALS

  • Hologic Introduces SmartCurve Breast Stabilization System
  • GE Healthcare Receives FDA Clearance for Senographe Pristina Dueta Mammography System
  • Fujifilm Medical Wins Contract for Installation of Three Healthcare Systems
  • Hologic Introduces 3Dimensions Mammography System in Europe
  • Hologic Receives Expanded FDA Labeling for Genius 3D Mammography System
  • Barco Introduces New Color Display for General Radiology and Mammography
  • Philips Unveils MicroDose 3D S90 Digital Breast Tomosynthesis System
  • Cura Healthcare Launches MammoScan
  • vRad and Cisco Team up to Develop First Live Video Diagnostics Solution for Mammography
  • Hologic Bags FDA Clearance for Affirm Prone Biopsy System
  • Planmed Introduces 3D Digital Breast Tomosynthesis System ( Finland)
  • iCAD Introduces Mammography Computer Aided Detection (CAD) solution on Fujifilm's Aspire Cristalle FFDM system
  • Siemens Healthineers Receives FDA Approval for Stand-Alone 3D Screening Mammography
  • Hologic Launches CE-marked Affirm Prone Biopsy System
  • koning Launches First Non-Compression 3-D Breast CT Scanner, Koning Breast Computed Tomography (KBCT) system
  • Internazional Medica Scientifica Introduces Giotto Class Mammography System (Italy)
  • Planmed Introduces Planmed Clarity 3D Mammography Unit, (Finland)
  • iCAD Introduces iReveal Breast Density Analysis Solution
  • Planmed Introduces New Planmed Clarity 3D System (Finland)
  • Spectrum Health Betty Ford Breast Care Services Announces New Mobile Mammography Unit

7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Toshiba to Rename as Canon Medical System Corporation
  • Fujifilm Bags FDA Approval for ASPIRE Cristalle Digital Mammography System
  • Canaon Acquires Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
  • Siemens Renames as Siemens Healthineers
  • Cassling Offers 3D Mammography in Partnership with Siemens Healthcare
  • Volpara Signs Agreement with GE Healthcare to Distribute Solutions to for Improved Dense Breast Cancer Screening

8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 27 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 32)

  • The United States (14)
  • Japan (3)
  • Europe (13)
    • Germany (1)
    • The United Kingdom (2)
    • Italy (5)
    • Rest of Europe (5)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xzmcct/mammography

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


