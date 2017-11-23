Bublar: Swedish Augmented Reality Developer Launches New Social App

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Bublar (BUBL MTF), a publicly listed Sweden-based augmented reality software company, today announced the launch of Placie, a social mobile app that lets users share moments with the world around them, in the most creative ways. Available for both iOS and Android, the app combines augmented reality and location-based technology allowing users to create and publish virtual objects and photos that appear in real world geographic locations.

Placie users can take photos, decorate them with creative elements like stickers and text and instantly add them to a specific location, for anyone to discover through the world map.

"Placie connects people and places through shared experiences in a playful social environment," said Wictor Hattenbach, Creative Director at Bublar. "Liking, commenting, sharing and following are all possible within Placie, but what sets the app apart is the ability to explore location-based images in real-time via the augmented reality mode. Plus, users can even earn rewards based on their usage."

Why Use Placie?

Transform photos into unique moments for anyone, anywhere to experience.

Images automatically get added to a geographic location, making it easy for people to discover them.

Explore places around the world through location-based user photos, in real-time, via the map screen in AR mode. Filter by most popular, most recent etc.

Engage with friends and other users, worldwide and share in-app content through other social channels.

Earn rewards based on Placie activity.

A Virtual World of Possibilities

Whether a user has a trip planned to Tokyo and wants to check out the hot spots or they wish to contribute to a virtual view of their neighborhood, the Placie app adds another dimension of location-based discovery. Based on Bublar's proprietary software platform, Placie represents the first phase for the company in augmenting the entire mobile experience.

"We predict an exciting evolution of applications based on Bublar's proprietary software platform," said Magnus Granqvist, Bublar's CEO. "Our vision is to elevate the user experience for social apps by integrating augmented reality and geolocation. Our team is thrilled to lead the way forward and dedicated to expanding Placie while working on future applications for the platform."

The Placie app is free for anyone, anywhere to download and enjoy. Placie currently monetizes the app through optional in-app purchases. Users can buy coins to redeem for enhanced sticker packs etc. directly within the app or redeem the coins they've earned from their app activity. Explore and share with the world around you. Download Placie for iOS or Android today.

For more information and press kit, please visit placieapp.com

About Bublar

Founded in 2015, Bublar is a Swedish software company with a mission to merge the real and imaginary worlds using augmented reality. Its proprietary platform blends augmented reality with geolocation to create a more immersive mobile experience for mobile gaming and other apps, supporting millions of users in real-time. The company's launch of Placie, a social mobile app that lets users share moments with the world around them, marks the company's first step towards its pioneering development of next generation mobile experiences, in-house and with select partners.

Bublar is listed on NGM Nordic MTF in Stockholm, Sweden.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Granqvist

CEO

E-post: magnus.granqvist@bublar.com

Telephone: +46-8-559-251-20

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download: