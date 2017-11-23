Global Tetrahydrofuran (THF) Markets, 2024: Increasing Focus on Green Chemistry: A Strong Growth Driver for 2-MeTHF

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Tetrahydrofuran (THF) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Tetrahydrofuran (THF) in Metric Tons by the following End-Use Segments:

PTMEG Poly Tetra Methylene Ether Glycol

Solvent

The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Ashland, Inc. ( USA )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) BioAmber, Inc. ( Canada )

) Dairen Chemical Corporation ( China )

) INVISTA ( USA )

) MilliporeSigma ( USA )

) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation ( Japan )

) Penn A Kem LLC ( USA )

) Saudi International Petrochemical Company ( Saudi Arabia )

) Shanxi Sanwei Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) TCC Chemical Corporation ( Taiwan )



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Tetrahydrofuran (THF): Expanding Applications Fuel Market Growth

Myriad Uses of Tetrahydrofuran in Varied Forms Benefit Market Expansion

PTMEG: The Largest and the Fastest Growing End-Use Segment of Tetrahydrofuran

THF as a Resin Solvent

Magnetic Tape

Coatings

Adhesives

PVC Cements

Cellophane and Vinyl Films

Specialty Coating-Systems

THF as a Reaction Solvent

Pharmaceutical Solvent Applications

Laboratory Usage

Reaction Medium

Extractant

Starting Material in Syntheses

Asia-Pacific at the Forefront of THF Consumption

Stable Chemical Industry Provides Opportunities for THF Market

Production Scenario

Competitive Landscape



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Green Chemistry: A Strong Growth Driver for 2-MeTHF

ecoMeTHF: A Truly Green and Cost-Saving Alternative

Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000: Advantages Over Petro-based THF

THF Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Dynamics in Butanediol (BDO) Market

Production Scenario

Major End-Use Market Segments

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

Major End-use Application Industries

Growing Use of Spandex in Textile and Other Applications Drives Demand for THF-Derived PTMEG

Favorable Trends in Succinic Acid Strengthens Market Prospects for Derivatives THF and BDO

Major Applications of Succinic Acid and Succinic Acid Derivatives

Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME): An Eco-Friendly Alternative for THF?



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Chemical Properties of THF

Stability & Reactivity of THF

Production Processes

THF Recovery

Extractive Distillation Process

THF Peroxides

Hazards Associated with THF Peroxide

Stabilizers

Applications of THF

Possible Harmful Effects

Environmental Effects

Storage, Handling & Transportation Precautions

General Precautions

Protection against Fire

Peroxide Formation

Spills/Leaks

Toxicity

Personal Protection

Storage Precautions

Storage Tanks

Pumps

Seals and Lubricants

Vacuum and Pressure Relief

Vapor Return-Line and Level Indicators

Precautions during Environmental Disposal



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

BASF Suspends PolyTHF Production in North America

Ashland Announces Force Majeure for German Facility

BASF and Xinjiang Markor Chemical Establish PolyTHF Unit in Xinjiang

Comet Biorefining and BioAmber Ink Supply Agreement

Merck Acquires Sigma-Aldrich

BioAmber Inks Technology Licensing Agreement with JM Davy

Ashland Performance Enters into Distribution Agreement with Bfa Group

HORN Extends Distribution Partnership with BASF

BASF and Markor Receives Approval for Two Joint Ventures in China



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 30 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 32)

The United States (8)

(8) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (8)

(8) Germany (4)

(4)

The United Kingdom (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (2)

(2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zqrrzc/tetrahydrofuran





