Global Drowsiness Monitors Market 2016-2024 - Need for Standardizing Functionalities and Warning Signals of Drowsiness Monitors

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Drowsiness Monitors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Drowsiness Monitors in US$ Thousand.

The report profiles 24 companies including many key and niche players such as:

BMW AG (Bayerische Motoren Werke AG) ( Germany )

) Daimler AG ( Germany )

) Denso Corporation ( Japan )

) Ford Motor Company ( USA )

) Robert Bosch GmbH ( Germany )

) Tobii Technology AB ( Sweden )

) Volkswagen AG ( Germany )

) Volvo Car Corporation ( Sweden )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Safety Gains Prime Importance in Vehicle engineering

Implying the Need for Drowsiness Monitors

Road Crash Statistics Worldwide - In a Nutshell

A Quick Glance at Road Crash Stats in the US

Increase in Automotive Production Levels Favors Market Growth

Consumer Awareness and Perceptions Regarding Safety

Regulations on Road Safety: Influencing Market Growth

Need for Standardizing Functionalities and Warning Signals of Drowsiness Monitors

Integration with Human-Machine Interface to Benefit Market Acceptance

Developments in Automotive Safety Systems Transforming Driving Experience

Drowsiness Alerts to Keeping Driver Awake

Developed Nations to Lead the Market Growth

Growing Role of Electronics in Automotives: Positive Indicator for Drowsiness Monitors

Sleep Disorders: Role in Drowsy Driving-related Accidents

Smart Seats for Detection of Drowsy Driving

Peek into the Available Driver Alert Systems

Driver Alert Systems from Leading Auto Manufacturers

2. AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY - AN INSIGHT



The Automotive Industry: A Curtain Raiser

Emerging Middle Class to Drive Automotive Industry in Emerging Markets

Changing Dynamics in Developed Markets

Economic Upheavals & the Automotive Industry: A Review

Future Prospects

Convergence

A Highlighting Feature

Technologies Evolve to Revolutionize Driving Experience

In-car Internet Connectivity

the Next Mega Trend

Marked Shifts in Automotive Value Chains

China & India to Play an Important Role

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



What are Drowsiness Monitors?

Early Drowsiness Detection Devices

Major Drowsiness Monitoring Methodologies

Physiological Methods

Ocular Parameters

Steering Wheel Variability and Movements

Lane-Tracking Variability

Desired Features of Drowsiness Monitors

Accuracy

Timely

Cost-Effective

Non-Intrusive

Operational Efficiency in Diurnal and Nocturnal Conditions

Detection Capabilities

Causes of Driver Drowsiness

Characteristics of Drowsiness-based Accidents

4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENTS



Mitsubishi Electric Develops Wide-Angle Camera based Driver Monitoring System

Panasonic Unveils Drowsiness Control Technology

Pioneer Corporation Unveils New Driver Monitoring System

Denso Unveils 'Driver Status Monitor'

Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Unveils Drowsiness Monitoring System, Novus Aware

Rear View Safety Unveils 'MR688 Driver Fatigue Monitoring System'

Nissan Introduces Drowsiness Detection in New Vehicles

5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 24 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 27)

The United States (7)

(7) Japan (5)

(5) Europe (9)

(9) Germany (6)

(6)

Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nn5883/drowsiness





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716