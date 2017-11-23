Global Drowsiness Monitors Market 2016-2024 - Need for Standardizing Functionalities and Warning Signals of Drowsiness Monitors

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Drowsiness Monitors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Drowsiness Monitors in US$ Thousand.
The report profiles 24 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- BMW AG (Bayerische Motoren Werke AG) (Germany)
- Daimler AG (Germany)
- Denso Corporation (Japan)
- Ford Motor Company (USA)
- Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
- Tobii Technology AB (Sweden)
- Volkswagen AG (Germany)
- Volvo Car Corporation (Sweden)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Safety Gains Prime Importance in Vehicle engineering
- Implying the Need for Drowsiness Monitors
- Road Crash Statistics Worldwide - In a Nutshell
- A Quick Glance at Road Crash Stats in the US
- Increase in Automotive Production Levels Favors Market Growth
- Consumer Awareness and Perceptions Regarding Safety
- Regulations on Road Safety: Influencing Market Growth
- Need for Standardizing Functionalities and Warning Signals of Drowsiness Monitors
- Integration with Human-Machine Interface to Benefit Market Acceptance
- Developments in Automotive Safety Systems Transforming Driving Experience
- Drowsiness Alerts to Keeping Driver Awake
- Developed Nations to Lead the Market Growth
- Growing Role of Electronics in Automotives: Positive Indicator for Drowsiness Monitors
- Sleep Disorders: Role in Drowsy Driving-related Accidents
- Smart Seats for Detection of Drowsy Driving
- Peek into the Available Driver Alert Systems
- Driver Alert Systems from Leading Auto Manufacturers
2. AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY - AN INSIGHT
- The Automotive Industry: A Curtain Raiser
- Emerging Middle Class to Drive Automotive Industry in Emerging Markets
- Changing Dynamics in Developed Markets
- Economic Upheavals & the Automotive Industry: A Review
- Future Prospects
- Convergence
- A Highlighting Feature
- Technologies Evolve to Revolutionize Driving Experience
- In-car Internet Connectivity
- the Next Mega Trend
- Marked Shifts in Automotive Value Chains
- China & India to Play an Important Role
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- What are Drowsiness Monitors?
- Early Drowsiness Detection Devices
- Major Drowsiness Monitoring Methodologies
- Physiological Methods
- Ocular Parameters
- Steering Wheel Variability and Movements
- Lane-Tracking Variability
- Desired Features of Drowsiness Monitors
- Accuracy
- Timely
- Cost-Effective
- Non-Intrusive
- Operational Efficiency in Diurnal and Nocturnal Conditions
- Detection Capabilities
- Causes of Driver Drowsiness
- Characteristics of Drowsiness-based Accidents
4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENTS
- Mitsubishi Electric Develops Wide-Angle Camera based Driver Monitoring System
- Panasonic Unveils Drowsiness Control Technology
- Pioneer Corporation Unveils New Driver Monitoring System
- Denso Unveils 'Driver Status Monitor'
- Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Unveils Drowsiness Monitoring System, Novus Aware
- Rear View Safety Unveils 'MR688 Driver Fatigue Monitoring System'
- Nissan Introduces Drowsiness Detection in New Vehicles
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 24 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 27)
- The United States (7)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (9)
- Germany (6)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
