Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.11.2017 | 13:16
Schrift ändern:
Global Drowsiness Monitors Market 2016-2024 - Need for Standardizing Functionalities and Warning Signals of Drowsiness Monitors

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Drowsiness Monitors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Drowsiness Monitors in US$ Thousand.

The report profiles 24 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • BMW AG (Bayerische Motoren Werke AG) (Germany)
  • Daimler AG (Germany)
  • Denso Corporation (Japan)
  • Ford Motor Company (USA)
  • Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
  • Tobii Technology AB (Sweden)
  • Volkswagen AG (Germany)
  • Volvo Car Corporation (Sweden)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Safety Gains Prime Importance in Vehicle engineering
  • Implying the Need for Drowsiness Monitors
  • Road Crash Statistics Worldwide - In a Nutshell
  • A Quick Glance at Road Crash Stats in the US
  • Increase in Automotive Production Levels Favors Market Growth
  • Consumer Awareness and Perceptions Regarding Safety
  • Regulations on Road Safety: Influencing Market Growth
  • Need for Standardizing Functionalities and Warning Signals of Drowsiness Monitors
  • Integration with Human-Machine Interface to Benefit Market Acceptance
  • Developments in Automotive Safety Systems Transforming Driving Experience
  • Drowsiness Alerts to Keeping Driver Awake
  • Developed Nations to Lead the Market Growth
  • Growing Role of Electronics in Automotives: Positive Indicator for Drowsiness Monitors
  • Sleep Disorders: Role in Drowsy Driving-related Accidents
  • Smart Seats for Detection of Drowsy Driving
  • Peek into the Available Driver Alert Systems
  • Driver Alert Systems from Leading Auto Manufacturers

2. AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY - AN INSIGHT

  • The Automotive Industry: A Curtain Raiser
  • Emerging Middle Class to Drive Automotive Industry in Emerging Markets
  • Changing Dynamics in Developed Markets
  • Economic Upheavals & the Automotive Industry: A Review
  • Future Prospects
  • Convergence
  • A Highlighting Feature
  • Technologies Evolve to Revolutionize Driving Experience
  • In-car Internet Connectivity
  • the Next Mega Trend
  • Marked Shifts in Automotive Value Chains
  • China & India to Play an Important Role

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • What are Drowsiness Monitors?
  • Early Drowsiness Detection Devices
  • Major Drowsiness Monitoring Methodologies
  • Physiological Methods
  • Ocular Parameters
  • Steering Wheel Variability and Movements
  • Lane-Tracking Variability
  • Desired Features of Drowsiness Monitors
  • Accuracy
  • Timely
  • Cost-Effective
  • Non-Intrusive
  • Operational Efficiency in Diurnal and Nocturnal Conditions
  • Detection Capabilities
  • Causes of Driver Drowsiness
  • Characteristics of Drowsiness-based Accidents

4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Mitsubishi Electric Develops Wide-Angle Camera based Driver Monitoring System
  • Panasonic Unveils Drowsiness Control Technology
  • Pioneer Corporation Unveils New Driver Monitoring System
  • Denso Unveils 'Driver Status Monitor'
  • Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Unveils Drowsiness Monitoring System, Novus Aware
  • Rear View Safety Unveils 'MR688 Driver Fatigue Monitoring System'
  • Nissan Introduces Drowsiness Detection in New Vehicles

5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 24 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 27)

  • The United States (7)
  • Japan (5)
  • Europe (9)
    • Germany (6)
    • Rest of Europe (3)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nn5883/drowsiness

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire