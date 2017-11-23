Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2017) - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. ("PEMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed an option agreement (the "Agreement") with ML Gold Corp. ("ML Gold") for the Stars Project (the "Project") in west-central British Columbia. ML Gold can earn up to a 30% interest in the Project in which PEMC currently holds a 50% interest. As consideration for the Option, ML Gold will make aggregate cash payments in the amount of $80,000 and issue a total of 600,000 common shares to the Company over a two-year period, and will incur a minimum of $4,500,000 in exploration expenditures on the Project over a three-year period. PEMC will have a carried interest in the Project until completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study, after which point a Joint Venture will commence.

PEMC's President and CEO, Brad Peters stated, "PEMC is pleased to have ML Gold as a partner on the Stars Project, as they are an aggressive junior exploration company. This agreement will facilitate partner-funded exploration on the Stars Project with PEMC retaining a 20% interest in the Project. This will allow PEMC to focus on its other projects while maintaining an interest and exposure to discovery at the Stars Project."

About the Stars Project

The Stars (formerly Copper Star) Project is located approximately 30 km northwest of New Nadina's Silver Queen Property in a mining camp with numerous deposits and past producing mines including Goldcorp's Equity Silver Mine which produced over 77 Million Ounces Silver, 500,000 Ounces Gold and over 80,000 kg of Copper. The Project hosts a 9 square kilometre area of anomalous chargeability that is coincident with significant copper-gold-silver mineralization at surface. The Stars Property is underlain by Lower Jurassic volcanics and Lower Cretaceous Skeena Group sediments that have been intruded by variably mineralized Late Cretaceous intermediate to felsic Bulkley Suite intrusive rocks.

Mineralization on the property was first discovered in the late 1990's when logging roads were constructed in the area and since that time mineralization has been confirmed in shallow drilling in two zones. Mineralization consists of quartz-sulphide veins containing chalcocite, bornite, chalcopyrite, and pyrite in intensely altered host volcanic rocks. The outcropping mineralization, especially at the Road Zone, is interpreted to be high level porphyry style mineralization evident from euhedral chalcocite crystals with intense muscovite replacement in the wall rocks. It is possible that this zone is immediately above or proximal to an enriched copper porphyry zone and that the two adjacent zones identified on surface on the property join at depth in a higher grade zone.

Option Agreement Details

ML Gold has the right to earn a 30% interest in the Stars Project by making certain cash and share payments and by completing certain exploration expenditures as follows:

Date Cash* Shares Exploration Work Signing Definitive Agreement** $10,000 100,000 NIL 1st Anniversary $20,000 200,000 $500,000 2nd Anniversary $50,000 300,000 $1,000,000 3rd Anniversary NIL NIL $3,000,000 Total 80,000 600,000 $4,500,000

* All amounts in Canadian dollars

** Within ten (10) days from receiving TSX Venture approval

Qualified Person and QA/QC

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release pertaining to the Stars Project was reviewed by Mr. Rory Ritchie, P. Geo, Vice President of Exploration for the Company who is responsible for ensuring that the geologic information provided in this news release is accurate and acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

PEMC is an exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, that employs the "prospect generator" business model and is currently focused on the acquisition, funding and exploration of its Wildcat Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 5,826 hectares in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Brad Peters"



Brad Peters

President and Chief Executive Officer

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

Tel: +1-604-356-6246

Email: info@pemcorp.ca

