Global Commercial Robotic Cleaners Research Report 2017-2023 Featuring iRobot, Pentair, Veolia, Zodiac & Husqvarna Among Many Others

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Commercial Robotic Cleaners: Global Market 2017-2023 by Vertical, Application and Region" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report analyses the $7.806 billion market during 2017-2023, the revenue owing to a fast-growing adoption of robotic solutions for cleaning floors, pools, windows, gutters, ducks/pipes, storage tanks and boilers, and hulls across a magnitude of commercial sectors.

Robotic cleaning technology has been advancing and transforming the cleaning landscape in commercial settings. An increasing shipment of cleaning robots has been observed in global market because these smart equipments can lower labor cost, improve cleaning efficiency, and reduce working accidents. Industrial and commercial robotic cleaners are expected to gain momentum in professional cleaning required by manufacturing plants, healthcare facilities, education buildings, retails, logistics, business centers, etc.

The report provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2023.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global commercial cleaning robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of vertical, application, and region.



Based on vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section:



Industry and Manufacture (divided by the following applications)

Floor Cleaning

Tube and Pipe Cleaning

Storage Tank and Boiler

Hull Cleaning

Window Cleaning

Other Cleaning

Healthcare (segmented based on the following applications)

Floor Cleaning

Pool Cleaning

Window Cleaning

Other Cleaning

Business (categorized based on the following categories)

Floor Cleaning

Window Cleaning

Other Cleaning

Logistics (analyzed according to the following segments)

Floor Cleaning

Window Cleaning

Wall Cleaning

Other Cleaning



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



5 Competitive Landscape



6 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management



Companies Mentioned



ADLATUS Robotics GmbH

Alfred Krcher GmbH & Co. KG

Aqua Products, Inc.

Avidbots Corp.

Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG

Cleanhull Ltd

Danduct Clean

ECOVACS Robotics Co., Ltd.

GE Inspection Robotics

Hayward Industries, Inc.

Husqvarna Group

IBC Robotics

ID-tec BV

IMS Robotics GmbH

Intellibot Robotics LLC

iRobot Corporation

Maytronics Ltd.

Pentair Ltd.

Remora Marine, Inc.

Robomow

Scantron Robotics

Veolia North America , LLC

, LLC Windowmate

Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/59rjtf/commercial





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716