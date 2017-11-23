Global Commercial Robotic Cleaners Research Report 2017-2023 Featuring iRobot, Pentair, Veolia, Zodiac & Husqvarna Among Many Others

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Commercial Robotic Cleaners: Global Market 2017-2023 by Vertical, Application and Region" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report analyses the $7.806 billion market during 2017-2023, the revenue owing to a fast-growing adoption of robotic solutions for cleaning floors, pools, windows, gutters, ducks/pipes, storage tanks and boilers, and hulls across a magnitude of commercial sectors.
Robotic cleaning technology has been advancing and transforming the cleaning landscape in commercial settings. An increasing shipment of cleaning robots has been observed in global market because these smart equipments can lower labor cost, improve cleaning efficiency, and reduce working accidents. Industrial and commercial robotic cleaners are expected to gain momentum in professional cleaning required by manufacturing plants, healthcare facilities, education buildings, retails, logistics, business centers, etc.
The report provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2023.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global commercial cleaning robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of vertical, application, and region.
Based on vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section:
Industry and Manufacture (divided by the following applications)
- Floor Cleaning
- Tube and Pipe Cleaning
- Storage Tank and Boiler
- Hull Cleaning
- Window Cleaning
- Other Cleaning
Healthcare (segmented based on the following applications)
- Floor Cleaning
- Pool Cleaning
- Window Cleaning
- Other Cleaning
Business (categorized based on the following categories)
- Floor Cleaning
- Window Cleaning
- Other Cleaning
Logistics (analyzed according to the following segments)
- Floor Cleaning
- Window Cleaning
- Wall Cleaning
- Other Cleaning
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
5 Competitive Landscape
6 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management
Companies Mentioned
- ADLATUS Robotics GmbH
- Alfred Krcher GmbH & Co. KG
- Aqua Products, Inc.
- Avidbots Corp.
- Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG
- Cleanhull Ltd
- Danduct Clean
- ECOVACS Robotics Co., Ltd.
- GE Inspection Robotics
- Hayward Industries, Inc.
- Husqvarna Group
- IBC Robotics
- ID-tec BV
- IMS Robotics GmbH
- Intellibot Robotics LLC
- iRobot Corporation
- Maytronics Ltd.
- Pentair Ltd.
- Remora Marine, Inc.
- Robomow
- Scantron Robotics
- Veolia North America, LLC
- Windowmate
- Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc.
