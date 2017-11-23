Company's net turnover in the nine months of 2017 was 843.3 thousand euros, showing an increase of 3.5 % against the corresponding period in 2016, whereas Company's profit before taxes was 91.8 thousand euros - by 14.5 % or 11.6 thousand euros higher compared to the corresponding period in 2016.



The commercial profitability in the nine months of 2017 was 10.9 %, compared to 9.8% in the corresponding period in 2016.



Profit or Loss Account



30.09. 30.09. 2017 2016 EUR EUR Net sales 843 815 271 026 a) from agricultural activities 843 815 271 026 Changes in stock of ready-made goods and unfinished products 14 554 12 986 Other operating income 30 008 19 063 Costs of materials: (380 (350 694) 401) a) raw materials and auxiliary costs of materials (279 (265 461) 016) b) other external costs (101 (85 233) 385) Personnel costs: (337 (340 659) 307) a) salaries for work (268 (270 301) 403) b) state social insurance compulsory contributions (60 (60 177) 845) c) other social insurance costs (9 (9 181) 059) Depreciation adjustments: (33 (34 983) 220) a) depreciation adjustments of fixed and intangible assets (33 (34 983) 140) b) depreciation adjustments of current assets which the company - (80) considers to be above the normal write-off amounts Other operating costs (43 (41 685) 996) Earnings from shareholding: - 15 a) in capitals of associated companies - 15 Profit or loss before enterprise income tax 91 812 80 166 Enterprise income tax for the reporting year (13 (15 929) 885) Profit or loss after enterprise income tax calculation 77 883 64 281 The profit or loss for the year 77 883 64 281 =============== Equity per 1 share (EPS) 0.184 0.152



JSC 'Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija' is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company's basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services - consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.



Valda Malniece Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv



