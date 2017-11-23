Financial Expertise to Meet Demand on Deployment of New Technologies

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2017) - CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company"), a global medical provider of consumer heart monitoring and medical electrocardiogram ("ECG") software solutions, today announced the appointment of Bank of Montreal veteran Mr. Steven Benyo, CPA, CA as the newest member of the Company's Board of Directors ("BOD") and as a member of the Company's Audit and Finance Committee.

Mr. Benyo is a highly experienced risk management professional with acquisition due diligence and integration experience. His addition to the Company's BOD will support efforts to drive performance and manage the strategic deployment of finances and operational resources in step with efforts to deploy ECG monitoring technologies into new markets.

The Company has been reporting improved fiscal performance since it completed a large debt restructuring in late 2016. This fourth BOD update for 2017 reflects the Company's plans to broaden its leadership profile to support the Company's executive team as it manages CardioComm's growth.

Mr. Robert Caines, the Company's Chairman of the BOD, has implemented a restructured Sales and Marketing Advisory Group co-chaired by Ms. Meg Helms, a veteran of J&J's M&A Group, who joined the BOD in November of 2016. Mr. Benyo's appointment coincides with the release of the Company's new device and software product pipeline, aimed at addressing a burgeoning global marketplace.

Mr. Benyo brings over 20 years of experience from the dynamic and complex financial services industry with a focus on finance, planning, forecasting, risk management and governance. Mr. Benyo spent 16 years with BMO Financial Group, where his last position was VP, Operational Risk Management, with accountability for overseeing the Personal and Commercial businesses in Canada and the US and the Wealth Management business internationally. He previously served as VP and Assistant Chief Auditor, Corporate Areas and prior to that, held progressively senior roles in finance. Mr. Benyo holds a Chartered Professional Accountants, Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA) designation, an Honours Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University, and is a member of the Board of Directors for Parents for Children's Mental Health.

To learn more about CardioComm Solutions please see the Company's websites www.theheartcheck.com and www.cardiocommsolutions.com or contact the Company at sales@cardiocommsolutions.com.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms (ECGs) for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. The Company has earned the ISO 13485 certification, is HPB approved, HIPAA compliant, and has received FDA market clearance for its software devices. CardioComm Solutions is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Etienne Grima, Chief Executive Officer

1-877-977-9425 x 227

investor.relations@cardiocommsolutions.com

www.cardiocommsolutions.com

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CardioComm Solutions and certain of the plans and objectives of CardioComm Solutions with respect to these items. Such statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

In evaluating these statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained in this release other than as required by applicable laws, including without limitation, Section 5.8(2) of National Instrument 51-102 (Continuous Disclosure Obligations).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.