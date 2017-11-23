Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-11-23 15:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In 2018 AS Merko Ehitus will publish its consolidated financial results according to the schedule below:



Date Event 8 February 2018 2017 12 months and 4th quarter unaudited interim report 3 April 2018 Audited Annual Report 2017 10 May 2018 2018 3 months and 1st quarter unaudited interim report 9 August 2018 2018 6 months and 2nd quarter unaudited interim report 8 November 2018 2018 9 months and 3rd quarter unaudited interim report



Reports will be published before the start of the trading day, at 8.00 a.m. local Eastern European time (EET).



Shareholders general meeting for 2017 financial year will take place in 2nd quarter 2018, exact time and location will be confirmed accordingly.



Signe Kukin Group CFO AS Merko Ehitus +372 650 1250 signe.kukin@merko.ee



AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, construction company Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2016, the group employed 797 people and the company's 2016 revenue was EUR 252 million.