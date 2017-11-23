With the Acquisition of Cylande Group, Cegid Gives Rise to a World Leader

LYON, France, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cegidannounces theacquisitionofCylande,aleading provider ofsoftwaresolutionsforretail,furtherstrengthening the group'spositionat the forefront oftheretail technology market. The combined company, which posted almost €100 millioninsaleslast year, nowsupportsover70,000 stores in 70 countriesglobally.This acquisitionunderpinsCegid'sambitious growth plans as it looks toaccelerate its development in therapidlyevolvingretailsector.

The acquisition of Cylande strengthens Cegid's position as one of the major global IT solution providers for retail.

Together, Cegid and Cylande's combined offer means they are well placed to pursue the necessary investments in research, technology and human capital required in order to meet the challenges of today's retailers, and capture new markets across the globe.

"It was clear that not only were ourcomplementary productportfolioswell aligned,but the combined offer also allows us to capitalise onthediversityofourexistingcustomer base, theindustryexpertise ofouremployeesandthe international presence ofbothcompanies.This,alongwith Cegid's leading Cloud technology,makesthis newlyexpanded group akeyplayer that is strategically positioned toaddress the challenges of the retail markettoday",saidPascal Houillon, Chief ExecutiveOfficerof Cegid.

Jean-Pierre Paugam, founder and current president of Cylande, will support the new group as a consultant in strategic affairs. Stéphane Escriva will provide long-term support to Cegid as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Cylande.

Cegid intends to keep and develop the solutions portfolio, thereby securing the investment choices previously made by Cylande customers. Cylande products will be incorporated into the Cegid retail product portfolio.

Cegid will implement its merger and consolidation knowledge, as it had already done successfully in its previous acquisitions.

Nathalie Echinard, Managing Director of Retail at Cegid, will manage the new entity.

AboutCylande:

Founded more than 30 years ago, Cylande is now a leading provider of retail software solutions. The Group helps retailers and specialty brands in France and abroad to develop their business. The United Retail portfolio offers a wide range of omnichannel solutions that handle all distribution channels, all store sizes and all types of distribution networks. Cylande has a proven value proposition and the company works with more than 180 world-renowned brands reflecting Cylande's successful strategy and high-quality solutions. Recognised international clients include Etam, Petit Bateau, Truffaut, Armand Thiery, Bio C Bon, Groupe Eram, Nocibé, Sergent Major/Natalys/DPAM, Devred etc.

The company operates directly in France, China, Portugal, Poland and the Ivory Coast.

The scope of Cylande's activity acquired by Cegid represented, in 2016, €31M of sales and 340 employees.

For more information, visitwww.cylande.com

About CEGID :

A leader in the digital transformation, Cegid offers management systems and cloud services to help customers improve their performance.

The Cegid group offers a wide range of solutions forfinancial management,tax,andhuman resourcesas well as business applications aimed at theretail,manufacturing,wholesale,andservicessectors, theaccountancy profession,andpublic sectororganisations.

Driven by an ambitious innovation policy, Cegid solutions integrate new uses that involve cloud services, mobile technology, data analysis, digitisation, and collaborative business platforms.

Cegid is an international group with 120,000 customers in 75 countries, 2,200 employees and generated a turnover of €307 million in 2016.

For more information, please visit:www.cegid.com

