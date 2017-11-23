EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/17 -- EPCOR Utilities Inc. (EPCOR) is pleased to announce the appointment of David D. Hay to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Hay to EPCOR's Board of Directors. He is an accomplished and highly regarded Canadian business leader who possesses considerable depth in the power and utility infrastructure sector," said Hugh J. Bolton, EPCOR Board Chair.

"Mr. Hay's background as a corporate Director and former utility CEO, in addition to leadership roles he has held in investment banking make him an excellent fit for our Board. We look forward to his contributions."

Mr. Hay was the CEO of New Brunswick Power from 2004-2010, where he led a significant restructuring of the crown utility and consistently achieved positive results for the government. Most recently, Mr. Hay served as a former Vice Chair and Managing Director of CIBC World Markets Inc.

Mr. Hay is currently Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited, Board Chair of Shad, Member of the Council for Clean & Reliable Energy, and Chair of the Acquisition Committee of the Beaverbrook Art Gallery.

About EPCOR Utilities Inc.

EPCOR, through its subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical and natural gas transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 70 employer. EPCOR's website address is www.epcor.com.

