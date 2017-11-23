The "Ukraine - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Ukraine's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.

Subjects Include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Internet, VoIP, IPTV;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Convergence and Digital Media;

Mobile subscriber and ARPU forecasts;

Broadband market forecasts for selective years to 2022.

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE).

Key Developments:

Telcos forced to stop telecom services in Donetsk and other disputed regions;

Ukrtelecom begins three-year network upgrade project with Huawei,

Telecom revenue growth stagnates in 2016;

Fixed lines in services dip below 8.5 million;

Volia acquires the W-Fi operator Normatek;

DTTV switch-over set for June 2018;

MNO agreement paves the way for redistribution of 1800MHz spectrum for LTE use by end-2017;

MTS Ukraine pulls out of deal to acquire TriMob;

Regulator preps for 2600MHz auction for LTE services;

SI Center and Teletech awarded three-year contract to manage MNP;

MNOs vacate Crimea and Donetsk regions;

Lifecell retreats from all but five regions;

Report update includes the regulator market data, State Statistics data to December 2016, telcos' operating and financial data to Q4 2016, recent market developments.

Companies Mentioned

Beeline

Datagroup

Eurotranstelecom

Golden Telecom

Intertelecom

ITC

Kyivstar

Lifecell (Astelit)

PAN Wireless

Telesystems

Ukrainian Radio Systems

Ukrtelecom

Vega

Velton Telecom

VimpelCom

Vodafone Ukraine (MTS Ukraine)

Volia Cable

