The "Ukraine - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Ukraine's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.
Subjects Include:
- Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;
- Facts, figures and statistics;
- Industry and regulatory issues;
- Infrastructure developments;
- Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;
- Internet, VoIP, IPTV;
- Mobile Voice and Data Markets;
- Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);
- Convergence and Digital Media;
- Mobile subscriber and ARPU forecasts;
- Broadband market forecasts for selective years to 2022.
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;
- Market liberalisation and industry issues;
- Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;
- Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE).
Key Developments:
- Telcos forced to stop telecom services in Donetsk and other disputed regions;
- Ukrtelecom begins three-year network upgrade project with Huawei,
- Telecom revenue growth stagnates in 2016;
- Fixed lines in services dip below 8.5 million;
- Volia acquires the W-Fi operator Normatek;
- DTTV switch-over set for June 2018;
- MNO agreement paves the way for redistribution of 1800MHz spectrum for LTE use by end-2017;
- MTS Ukraine pulls out of deal to acquire TriMob;
- Regulator preps for 2600MHz auction for LTE services;
- SI Center and Teletech awarded three-year contract to manage MNP;
- MNOs vacate Crimea and Donetsk regions;
- Lifecell retreats from all but five regions;
- Report update includes the regulator market data, State Statistics data to December 2016, telcos' operating and financial data to Q4 2016, recent market developments.
Companies Mentioned
- Beeline
- Datagroup
- Eurotranstelecom
- Golden Telecom
- Intertelecom
- ITC
- Kyivstar
- Lifecell (Astelit)
- PAN Wireless
- Telesystems
- Ukrainian Radio Systems
- Ukrtelecom
- Vega
- Velton Telecom
- VimpelCom
- Vodafone Ukraine (MTS Ukraine)
- Volia Cable
