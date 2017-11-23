TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/17 -- Route1 Inc. (OTCQB: ROIUF)(TSX VENTURE: ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), a world-leader in secure data protection technologies and user authentication for government and enterprise, today announced that with its partner HTM Sensors, it has changed the name of its industrial data analytics offering to ActionPLAN, Powered by MobiNET.

"We have received quality client feedback that suggested to HTM and Route1 that the Spotlight brand did not adequately capture the important benefits of our disruptive technology. ActionPLAN, Powered by MobiNET better describes the action orientation of what our technology delivers", said Tony Busseri, Route1 CEO. "ActionPLAN, Powered by MobiNET allows our clients to know exactly where to look to solve their production issues. It's not just shining a light on where to look but ActionPLAN, Powered by MobiNET tells you what your exact priority inputs are that are translating into downtime; it allows you to develop an action plan based on facts. You are able to focus your resources on acting with the input's exact location, its exact root cause and its exact cost and not guessing what inputs in your plant are creating the downtime."

ActionPLAN Business Development Update

Route1, and its partner HTM Sensors, entered into a paying client relationship with a Tier 1 automotive parts manufacturer which has one of its plants located in North York, Ontario, Canada in September 2017. The ActionPLAN, Powered by MobiNET technology has been operating on one production line since September 1, 2017 at this plant since and has a trial ongoing on a second production line in the same plant. This particular Tier 1 automotive client has 27 manufacturing plants worldwide and all of these plants are potential candidates for ActionPLAN, Powered by MobiNET.

Also in September 2017, HTM Sensors and Route1 installed ActionPLAN, Powered by MobiNET on a trial basis with a global enterprise supplying engineered components, systems and services to the automotive industry at their Richmond Hill, Ontario plant. The pilot was successful and has led to this client becoming a paying client as of November 1, 2017, utilizing ActionPLAN on one production line. This client's Richmond Hill plant has additional cells and lines that are prospective additional installations for ActionPLAN, Powered by MobiNET, in addition to two related plants in which HTM expects to start trials shortly. In aggregate this client operates a total of eight structure and suspension plants.

HTM is in various stages of additional trials with a number of participants in the automotive sector.

Route1 Annual and Special Meeting

The Company's annual and special meeting will be held at 9 am on November 27, 2017 at the offices of Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP - Suite 2400, 333 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario. Management and the President of HTM Sensors, Bob Hooper, will be available after the meeting to answer questions from shareholders.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is a world-leader in secure data protection technologies and user authentication for government and enterprise. Route1 solutions enable the workforce to be more productive and more flexible without compromising system access, data-at-rest, or data-in-use. The Company's suite of patented enterprise security solutions combines best-in-class authentication, data security and secure communications with streamlined administration tools, running on a proven, trusted infrastructure. From mobile access to business continuity to best-in-class full system encryption, Route1 offers the most effective, affordable methods to secure the digital fortress, while meeting or exceeding the highest standards for government and industry. Route1 has Full Authority to Operate from the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of the Navy, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and other government agencies. The Company is also trusted by enterprise security teams in the banking, healthcare, legal and education sectors, among others. With offices in Washington, D.C., Boca Raton, FL and Toronto, Canada, Route1 serves public and private sector clients around the world. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

