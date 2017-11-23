According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global memristor devices market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of more than 69% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Memristor Devices Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global memristor devices market into three major application segments:

Electronics

Industrial

Healthcare

Electronics market size and forecast

The electronics segment of the global memristor devices is expected grow at a CAGR of 70% during the forecast period. This segment includes smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, and phablets. There has been an increasing trend in the sales of the mobile devices, fueling the demand for memristor devices.

Short message services (SMSs), call records, multimedia files, and others require an efficient and effective storage system. There has been a huge increase in the total volume of information from mobile devices. Mobile devices use flash memory as a non-volatile form of memory to store all important information in the device. However, memristor technology will replace flash memories soon, thus penetrating the electronics segment. Many vendors, such as Apple, do not provide external memory slots, mandating the vendors to ensure maximized storage as per the consumer demands, thereby creating a potential market for memristor devices.

Industrial market size and forecast

The industrial segment includes manufacturing units, automotive manufacturing units, and smart factories. Increasing incorporation of automotive infotainment system in vehicles will fuel the growth in the segment. The automakers are not only competing on road-performance, comfort, and gas mileage but also the infotainment system and the connected car experiences they offer to the drivers.

According to Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research, "These infotainment systems have memory requirements that can be met by memristor chips. The component reliability of memristor devices is another essential factor in the segment. The concept of connected cars and technological sophistication in the form of connected applications will drive the global memristor devices market in the industrial segment."

Healthcare market size and forecast

The healthcare segment of the global memristor devices market is expected to witness significant growth as nanoscale memristor devices are being used in implants that use electrical signals from the brain. However, neural networking is in the nascent stage, and researchers are finding ways to create a stable and efficient interface between the brain and the prosthetics. Memristor devices are suitable for brain-machine interfaces owing to their superior attributes such as small form factor and power efficiency.

"Memristor devices are increasingly being used for research purposes in neural networks. These memristor devices can deliver neuronal signals and enable data compression as memristor devices offer superior benefits on bandwidth, energy, and computation capacity. Memristor devices are being used to develop accurate and efficient neuroprosthetics and bioelectronic medicines. For instancelow-power memristor devices can be integrated with devices as an implant to control prosthetic limbs," says Sunil.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Hewlett-Packard

Intel

SAMSUNG

SK HYNIX

