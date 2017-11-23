The "Lithuania - Telecoms Mobile Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Lithuania's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.
Subjects Include:
- Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;
- Facts, figures and statistics;
- Industry and regulatory issues;
- Infrastructure developments;
- Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;
- Internet, VoIP, IPTV;
- Mobile Voice and Data Markets;
- Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);
- Convergence and Digital Media;
- Mobile subscriber and ARPU forecasts;
- Broadband market forecasts for selective years to 2022.
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;
- Market liberalisation and industry issues;
- Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;
- Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).
Key Developments:
- TEO merges with Omnitel, rebrands as Telia Lietuvos;
- Bit, Omnitel, Tele2 and Telia create JV to administer number portability database;
- Cgates expands through additional acquisitions;
- Lithuanian FttP penetration ranked third highest in Europe;
- Telecentras increases LTE bases stations to 600 at end-2016;
- Tele2 launches tri-band carrier aggregation technology to provide data at up to 350Mb/s;
- Telia partners with Ericsson to develop 5G services by 2018;
- Report update includes the regulator's market data to December 2016, operators' data updates to Q1 2017, recent market developments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key statistics
2. Telecommunications market
3. Regulatory environment
4. Fixed network operators
5. Telecommunications infrastructure
6. Broadband market
7. Digital media
8. Digital economy
9. Mobile communications
Companies Mentioned
- Balticum TV
- Bit Lithuania
- CGates
- CSC Telecom
- Cubio
- Eurocom SIP
- Nacionalinis Telekomunikacij Tinklas
- Norby Telecom
- Tele2 Lithuania
- Telekomunikaciju Grupa
- Telia Lietuvos (TEO)
- Vinita
