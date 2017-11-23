The "Lithuania - Telecoms Mobile Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Lithuania's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.

Subjects Include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Internet, VoIP, IPTV;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Convergence and Digital Media;

Mobile subscriber and ARPU forecasts;

Broadband market forecasts for selective years to 2022.

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).

Key Developments:

TEO merges with Omnitel, rebrands as Telia Lietuvos;

Bit, Omnitel, Tele2 and Telia create JV to administer number portability database;

Cgates expands through additional acquisitions;

Lithuanian FttP penetration ranked third highest in Europe;

Telecentras increases LTE bases stations to 600 at end-2016;

Tele2 launches tri-band carrier aggregation technology to provide data at up to 350Mb/s;

Telia partners with Ericsson to develop 5G services by 2018;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to December 2016, operators' data updates to Q1 2017, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key statistics

2. Telecommunications market

3. Regulatory environment

4. Fixed network operators

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

6. Broadband market

7. Digital media

8. Digital economy

9. Mobile communications

Companies Mentioned

Balticum TV

Bit Lithuania

CGates

CSC Telecom

Cubio

Eurocom SIP

Nacionalinis Telekomunikacij Tinklas

Norby Telecom

Tele2 Lithuania

Telekomunikaciju Grupa

Telia Lietuvos (TEO)

Vinita

