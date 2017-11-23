sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,673 Euro		+0,096
+6,09 %
WKN: A2ASEY ISIN: CA42370Q1063 Ticker-Symbol: 22Y 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEMPCO FOOD AND FIBER INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEMPCO FOOD AND FIBER INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEMPCO FOOD AND FIBER INC
HEMPCO FOOD AND FIBER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEMPCO FOOD AND FIBER INC1,673+6,09 %
RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC0,07+11,11 %