LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/17 -- Lorito Holdings S.a.r.l. ("Lorito") and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.a.r.l. ("Zebra"), two companies controlled by a trust settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, and as such joint actors, both incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg, 40, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, announced today that on November 22, 2017 they had acquired ownership of 3,262,000 common shares of Bluestone Resources Inc. ("Bluestone" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: BSR) at Can$1.00 per common share representing approximately 5.11% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The common shares were acquired by private agreement through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange on November 22, 2017 for a total consideration of Can$3,262,000.00.

Prior to this acquisition, Lorito and Zebra collectively owned 19,867,000 common shares or 31.13% of the issued and outstanding shares of Bluestone. With the acquisition of the 3,262,000 common shares, Lorito now holds 7,998,000 common shares or approximately 12,53% and Zebra now holds 15,131,000 common shares or approximately 23,71% of the currently issued and outstanding common shares of Bluestone. Lorito and Zebra collectively are now holding and controlling 23,129,000 common shares or approximately 36.24% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Bluestone.

Lorito and Zebra are joint actors with respect to their common shares of Bluestone which were acquired for investment purposes. Each of Lorito and Zebra may from time to time increase or decrease their investment in the shares of Bluestone depending upon the business and prospects of Bluestone and depending upon future market conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Sandy Kansky, 1-604-806-3574.

