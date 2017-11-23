The "Bulgaria - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Bulgaria's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.
Subjects Include:
- Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;
- Facts, figures and statistics;
- Industry and regulatory issues;
- Infrastructure developments;
- Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;
- Mobile Voice and Data Markets;
- Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);
- Mobile subscribers and ARPU;
- Broadband market forecasts;
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;
- Market liberalisation and industry issues;
- Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;
- Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE).
Key Developments:
- Regulator proposes auction of up to 580MHz of additional spectrum;
- Telenor Bulgaria trails LTE-A CA technology using temporary licenses;
- Telekom Austria announces plan to rebrand MobilTel as A1 Bulgaria;
- MobilTel completes merger with Blizoo;
- Vivacom reports 0.6% increase in mobile revenue for the first half of 2017;
- Vivacom's FiberNet offer passes close to two million premises;
- Report update includes the regulator's market data for 2016, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2017, recent market developments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key statistics
2. Telecommunications market
3. Regulatory environment
4. Fixed network operators
5. Telecommunications infrastructure
6. Broadband market
7. Digital economy
8. Mobile communications
Companies Mentioned
- Blizoo
- Bulgarian Telecom and Television
- MobilTel
- Orbitel
- Telenor Bulgaria
- Trans Telecom
- Vestitel
- Vivacom (Bulgarian Telecommunications Company)
