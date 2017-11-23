The "Bulgaria - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.



This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Bulgaria's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.



Subjects Include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Mobile subscribers and ARPU;

Broadband market forecasts;

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE).



Key Developments:

Regulator proposes auction of up to 580MHz of additional spectrum;

Telenor Bulgaria trails LTE-A CA technology using temporary licenses;

Telekom Austria announces plan to rebrand MobilTel as A1 Bulgaria;

MobilTel completes merger with Blizoo;

Vivacom reports 0.6% increase in mobile revenue for the first half of 2017;

Vivacom's FiberNet offer passes close to two million premises;

Report update includes the regulator's market data for 2016, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2017, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key statistics



2. Telecommunications market



3. Regulatory environment



4. Fixed network operators



5. Telecommunications infrastructure



6. Broadband market



7. Digital economy



8. Mobile communications



Companies Mentioned



Blizoo

Bulgarian Telecom and Television

MobilTel

Orbitel

Telenor Bulgaria

Trans Telecom

Vestitel

Vivacom (Bulgarian Telecommunications Company)

