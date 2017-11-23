RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Adds Software-As-A-Service Visionary to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2017 / RESAAS Services Inc. (CSE: RSS, OTCQX: RSASF), a cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sascha Williams to the company's Advisory Board, effective immediately.

Mr. Williams is a seasoned technology entrepreneur, with a particular focus on building recurring revenue businesses. Currently Mr. Williams serves as President & COO of Unbounce, one of Canada's top performing Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) companies, with 175 employees in Vancouver and Berlin.

Prior to joining Unbounce in 2015, Mr. Williams was a Senior Director and Studio Head at Disney Interactive, where he brought focus to recurring billing subscriptions in Disney's gaming stable. Prior to Unbounce and Disney, Mr. Williams was Director of Development at BigPark for two years, leading up to its acquisition by Microsoft. Previous to this, Mr. Williams was Franchise Development Director at Electronic Arts (EA Games).

"I am very pleased to be joining the Advisory Board for RESAAS, the preeminent real estate social network and SaaS platform," said Sascha Williams. "I am really excited to help support RESAAS grow through a focus on metrics, efficient user acquisition, and using data to drive intelligent conversion decisions."

"We are pleased and excited to welcome Sascha to our Advisory Board," said Tom Rossiter, CEO at RESAAS. "Sascha has a vault of experience in leading SaaS-based technology businesses, and to be paired with him as RESAAS continues to grow this year is perfect timing. We've said before, 2017 is the year RESAAS finds its SaaS stride, and to work with Sascha on refining and optimizing this will yield great benefit to everyone involved."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based social business platform built for the real estate services industry. RESAAS brings proprietary real-time technology into the business of real estate and transforms how real estate listing data flows between real estate agents, brokers, associations and MLSs. Visit www.resaas.com.

