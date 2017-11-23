The global nanocellulose market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 30% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report presents a detailed analysis of the global nanocellulose market by type (nano-fibrillated cellulose, nano-crystalline cellulose, and bacterial nanocellulose) and by application (composites, paper processing, oil and gas, and paints and costings). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW.

Market driver: growing demand from packaging applications

Packaging materials are used to pack food and drink, cosmetics, healthcare, and other consumer goods. They also provide sufficient barrier against oxygen, water vapor, grease, and microorganisms. Currently, most of the packaging materials are based on glass, aluminum, tin, and petroleum-derived synthetic plastics. These materials raise concerns from both economic and environmental perspectives. When cellulose packaging materials substitute paper-based packaging, they deliver benefits such as lightweight and sustainability, which augurs well for the global nanocellulose market.

According to Kurva Samba Sivudu, a lead analyst at Technavio for bio-chemicals and bio-materials research, "The large specific surface areas of cellulosic nanomaterials enable them to form hydrogen bonds to create a dense network which provides a high barrieragainst contamination. Thus, nano-fibrillate cellulose, nano-crystalline cellulose, and bacterial nanocellulose are important and useful materials to produce cellulose-based packaging materials."

Market trend: growing use of nanocellulose in the oil and gas industry

Flooding agents are reagents that help in the extraction of oil. Nanocellulose is considered a green flooding agent and can successfully replace the current flooding systems for enhancing oil recovery. The properties of nanocellulose that enhance the oil recovery are high dispersity, rheology, phase behavior, and its ability to emulsify. Nanocellulose, due to its high dispersity, forms a series of homogeneous nanofluids. Nanofluidshave proved their viscoelastic properties and pronounced shear-thinning behavior in the rheological analysis. As these nanofluids are environment-friendly, they will be used as flooding agents soon, which will accelerate the nanocellulose market in the oil and gas industry during the forecast period.

Market challenge: high cost of manufacturing

The nanocellulose market is a capital-intensive market. It involves high investments at the initial stages. Nanocellulose is used in applications such as composites and foams for automotive, aerospace, building construction, and paper and packaging. It is also used in some high-end applications in the oil and gas, automotive, and aerospace industries. Adding materials that increase the overall cost of the products of these industries is not acceptable to manufacturers as it impacts the buying decision of the consumers. Although the manufacturers of nanocellulose are constantly trying to develop low-cost manufacturing processes, any significant change will take time. The high cost of nanocellulose materials is thus affecting the growth of the global nanocellulose market.

Key vendors in the market

Borregaard

CelluForce

Daicel

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES

RISE

Sappi

The global nanocellulose market is highly competitive. The key factors influencing the competition in this market are price, quality, and distribution network of the vendors. The manufacturers use several strategies to maintain their competitive edge in the market to strengthen and restructure their activities. Manufacturers also try to upgrade their current technologies by developing new technologies. The presence of substitute materials and difficulty in processing nanocellulose in composite materials has led to the complexity of the market.

