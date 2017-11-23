Ex-Alibaba Senior Manager Joins China-Based FamilyPoints in November

Developed by Babystep, an Online Service that Offers the World's Largest Video Catalog of Educational Content, FamilyPoints is Poised to Transform the Global $6 Trillion Parenting Market Using Blockchain Technology

KOWLOON, HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2017 / Shaoming Yang, a former senior manager at Alibaba, has joined Babystep as the chief business development officer to create a revolutionary parenting experience. In addition to his experience at Alibaba, Yang founded China's first e-commerce website dedicated to parenting needs.

Yang will head the e-commerce side of Babystep and Family Points, as well as working to form strategic partnerships.

With the goal of helping parents save money on childcare products, Yang said he joined the team with his young son in mind:

"My little boy is being raised in Shenzhen. Compared with the kindergarten system in Singapore, I am worried which kindergarten to send him to as most are privately run and there is no proper accreditation in place. A lot of people need connections just to get in a good school. With FamilyPoints, parents can properly review kindergartens and share genuine feedback with fellow parents. If this can solve my problem, it can also help others."

FamilyPoints is the first platform of its type to be based on blockchain. The new technology provides the FamilyPoints community with security for transactions and a transparent channel for product and service reviews, rewards, and referral programs. The blockchain ledger that FamilyPoints is creating will eventually become the foundation against which all products and services will be judged. Because ratings and reviews cannot be compromised, the ledger automatically creates trust in the parenting ecosystem. This technology can be scaled across industries so that trust can be established in any system. Manufacturers and service providers will have a higher hurdle to clear and will no longer be able to mislead consumers around the world, a problem that is becoming increasingly pervasive in this day and age.

The Crowdfunding Campaign

FamilyPoints is issuing FamilyPoints Tokens (FPT) in a token generation event. The tokens are ERC20 compliant and are compatible with Ethereum wallets. FPT can be thought of as app tokens which are used to pay subscription fees to access the the FamilyPoints platform.

Subscribers to the platform include:

Individuals - Moms, dads, and other shoppers who want to provide their children with the best educational services and who want to buy trusted maternity and baby products while receiving the best value for their money.

Services Providers - Kindergartens, Education Centers, Language Schools, Financial Institutions, Tourism Companies, and others who want access to a niche customer base to advertise their products. Merchants - E-tailers who specialize in maternity and baby products. Product Manufacturers - Manufacturers who either sell white label goods or those that want to bypass the retail industry and access customers directly. Other Stakeholders - Other FamilyPoints partners may join the platform at different development stages in the future.

Babystep is using the funds raised primarily for platform development, marketing and expansion to the most viable markets.

To learn more about FamilyPoints and keep up to date on its upcoming Token Generation Event, please visit https://familypoints.io.

About Babystep

Founded in 2015, Babystep has built the world's largest video library of educational parenting content with over 1,150 videos in 8 different languages. The company is a winner of the prestigious G-Startup award, China's biggest startup competition, and has since launched its mobile video platform. Babystep generated 15 million organic monthly views and has an established subscriber base of 1.5 million in 2017. Simultaneously, Babystep has begun to retail its own furniture in China while building an e-commerce presence on Taobao, Xiaohongshu, and Yidoutang.

We are in the top 3 parenting channels in Baidu app for moms, Top-10 educational content provider for Alibaba and Fastest growing education content in Toutiao and Le.tv.

About FamilyPoints

FamilyPoints is a scalable, blockchain-based platform which enables parents to earn up to 40% rewards from purchases of baby and maternity products. Parents can spend those rewards on education services for their children within the platform. As a part of the reward points system, parents can use their points for educational content, professional consultations with experts, live streaming webinars, classes in early education centers, and other services[6] [7]. FamilyPoints can offer users with higher rewards because it works with selected manufacturers and brands directly and eliminates all unnecessary markups. Over time other services including banking, insurance, and travel may also be offered through the platform.

