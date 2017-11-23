Technavio analysts forecast the global data converter marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report. The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global data convertermarketfor 2017-2021.

Global data converter market outlook

Data converters are electronic devices used to convert the signal either from analog to digital or from digital to analog. These devices are widely used in consumer electronic devices like smartphones and tablets.

The global data converter market is emerging due to increased demand for consumer electronics. Also, the demand for smartphones and tablets is increasing, providing growth opportunity to the data converter market. The market is growing due to increased demand for connectivity, features such as voice control, and large display size. In consumer electronic devices, data converters are used to convert analog input from the user into digital signals for the application processor to process and send immediate feedback without any time lag.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global data converter market:

Increased investment in telecom

Increasing use in consumer devices viz. smartphones and interaction devices for voice control, cable transmission, and VoIP

Demand for efficient T&M equipment

Increased investment in telecom

To meet the growing demand for high-speed internet and increasing data consumption of the individual customers, both the telecom service providers and data center operators are investing huge capital in the network infrastructure as well as setting up data centers. This is a big growth driver for the data converter marker, as these data converters are essential components of the end products used in the telecom and data centers infrastructure.

Jujhar Singh, a lead embedded systems research analyst at Technavio, says, "Data converters such as ADC and DAC are used in products ranging from switches, routers, servers, microwave radios, base stations, media gateways, nodeB, eNodeB, multiplexers, and more. Most consumers use smartphones to surf the internet, access location-based services for mobile gaming, watching videos, emailing, voice and video chat, and other value-added services."

Increasing use in consumer devices viz. smartphones and interaction devices for voice control, cable transmission, and VoIP

The increased adoption of consumer devices like smartphones, tablets, smart wearables like fitness bands and smart glasses, and home automation devices such as voice controlled devices, refrigerators, and washing machines, in both advanced and developing countries are creating a huge demand for data converters (that are used to convert signals in these devices). Also, in developing countries, more of the population is moving into the middle- and upper-income group.

"With an increasing disposable income, this section of the population is spending the money on availing smart devices and services to improve their lifestyle. As of 2016, the global smartphone market was valued at USD 372.4 billion and is expected to reach USD 499.2 billion by 2021. Consumer electronics devices such as smartphones, smart TVs, and laptops also use data converters, which are considered as a key potential segment by the vendors operating in the market globally," adds Jujhar

Demand for efficient T&M equipment

Data converters are used in T&M equipment to transfer and convert the signals. Thus, T&M companies can leverage their technology and testing ability to enhance efficiency in the development of new products. The T&M market is expected to experience stable growth due to the rapid growth of the communications and semiconductor sectors and increase in electronic manufacturing activity in this region.

T&M equipment is widespread across industries such as the semiconductor, electronics, aerospace and defense, communications, and automotive. Some of the standard T&M equipment used in the industry include signal and spectrum analyzer, oscilloscopes, network analyzers, audio analyzers, power meters and voltmeters, protocol testers, radio testers, and more.

Top vendors:

Analog Devices

Maxim Integrated

Microchip Technology

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

