SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'information technology' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the information technology sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Sales Force Automation Procurement Research Report', 'SaaS Procurement Research Report', and 'PaaS Procurement Research Report'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171123005166/en/

Sales Force Automation, SaaS, and PaaS Procurement Research Reports (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Sales Force Automation Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global sales force automation market can be attributed to the growing need for obtaining real-time data insights and to streamline and automate various aspects of the sales process. This helps in improving the ROI and also reduces the manual efforts which are otherwise required to manage sales data.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market space should identify and engage with service providers that offer technologically advanced services. Also, they should evaluate their current sales process to identify and understand the inefficiencies in the processes which need addressing, prior to engaging with the suppliers.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global SaaS Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global SaaS market can be attributed to the growing need to outsource business requirements across economies. The global SaaS market is growing due to its increased adoption by organizations that focus on obtaining real-time data insights. Moreover, the cost-effective software applications help in streamlining and automating business functions with ease.

Looking for more insights from this report?Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that help them in analyzing the organizational needs to customize and optimize the service they receive. The service providers of SaaS software need to provide high-speed, and high-quality links to the buyers as such software create a high dependence towards the internet.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global PaaS Category -Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global PaaS market can be attributed to the need for faster go-to-market along with the increasing demand for mobility. The rapid growth of technology along with the growth of the internet has increased the demand for IoT-based applications. IoT based applications constitute a significant demand for PaaS platforms across geographies.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with services providers after assessing their functionalities including auto-scaling, software load balancing, adherence to universal cloud computing standards, and other such functionalities. Adopting comprehensive testing measures help the buyers understand the functionalities better and check if it is sufficient to cater to their requirements.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

To view our complete portfolio of information technology procurement research reports, visit: https://www.spendedge.com/store/industries/information-technology

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171123005166/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com