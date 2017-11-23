SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'professional services' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the professional services sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Translation and Localization Services Procurement Research Report', 'Government Relations Services Procurement Research Report', and 'M&A Consulting Procurement Research Report'

Global Translation and Localization Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global translation and localization services market can be attributed to the growing need to bridge the communication gap between clients and businesses across geographies. The segments that are driving the demand for translation and localization services include e-commerce, mobile, and social media. These organizations prefer to procure such services as it helps them in launching products and services for the entirely new target audience.

The buyers in the translation and localization services market should identify and assess suppliers based on their adoption of advanced technological tools. Adoption of machine translation technologies by suppliers of these services helps in overcoming the challenges faced due to the lack of qualified professionals.

Global Government Relations Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global government relations services market can be attributed to the increase in government relations services in developing economies along with the increasing number of transnational companies. Also, the availability of advanced digital tools and software make the operations easier, fueling the growth of the government relations services market.

The buyers in this market space should identify and engage with service providers after carefully assessing their past performance and response times. Also, they should adopt the practice of assessing the service providers ethical practices as this helps them to evaluate the credibility of the service professionals.

Global M&A Consulting Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global M&A consulting market can be attributed to the increase in M&A activities worldwide. The reason for its demand includes factors such as the need for portfolio diversification to increase profit margins, customer base expansion, and desire for technological acquisitions. Moreover, the APAC market is showing a steady growth in M&A deals as global players consider them to be an upcoming market.

The buyers in this market should ensure that the M&A consulting firms can efficiently evaluate target companies through effective due diligence procedures. Adopting this procurement practice involving a focused M&A strategy with defined activities enhances client profiling. It also helps to identify critical issues concerning the target company.

