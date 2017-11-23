According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global surfactants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Surfactants Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global surfactants market into the following type of product segments:

Anionic surfactants

Non-ionic surfactants

Cationic surfactants

Amphoteric surfactants

The top three product segments are discussed below:

Anionic surfactants

Anionic surfactants occupy the largest share of the global surfactant market. The growing demand for anionic surfactants such as linear alkyl benzene in cleaners and detergents is fueling the growth of the surfactant market. This is attributed to the advantageous characteristics of the product. In anionic type surfactants, the head is negatively charged, and they possess better cleaning properties. Hence, they are one of the most widely used surfactants in dishwashing liquids, laundering, and shampoos because of its better cleaning properties. These types of surfactants are particularly good at removing residues of fabric softener from fabrics. Apart from this, they are also effective for oily soil cleaning and oil/clay soil suspension.

According to Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research, "Anionic surfactants are usually used in carpet cleaning. They possess negative charge on their hydrophilic end, which helps the anionic surfactant molecules to interact better with the soil particles and carpet fibers. The hard ions such as magnesium and calcium in the water can lead to the deactivation of anionic surfactants. To prevent the reaction of surfactants with hard water ions, other ingredients such as calcium or magnesium sequestrants are added to the surfactants."

Non-ionic surfactants

Non-ionic surfactants do not have an electrical charge, but they provide better resistance to water hardness deactivation. In addition to this, they also act as excellent grease removers in household cleaners, laundry products, and dishwashing liquids.

"The common laundry detergents contain both anionic and non-ionic surfactants. This is because these surfactants complement each other's cleaning action. Non-ionic surfactants have less hardness sensitivity when compared to other types of surfactants. The ethers of fatty alcohols are one of the commonly used non-ionic surfactants," says Hitesh.

Cationic surfactants

In the cationic type of surfactants, the head is positively charged. They are commonly used in detergents and fabric softeners. In laundry detergents, cationic surfactants improve the packing of anionic surfactant molecules at the stain or water interface. They assist in removing the dirt in an efficient manner, which facilitates robust dirt removal system. They are also effective in removing greasy stains.

Cationic surfactants usually act as a fabric softener in laundry application. The esterquats is one of the most widely used cationic surfactants in rinse added fabric softeners. In household and bathroom cleaner's application, cationic surfactants contribute to the sanitizing or disinfecting properties.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Clariant

Evonik

Huntsman International

