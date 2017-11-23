SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'chemicals' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the chemicals sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Acetic Acid Procurement Research Report', 'Monoethylene Glycol Procurement Research Report', and 'Propylene Glycol Procurement Research Report'

Global Acetic Acid Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global acetic acid market can be attributed to the increase in innovative initiatives by suppliers. Such innovations have led to improvements in production processes ensuring the quality of acetic acid leading to its increased demand. Acetic acid is an organic acid and finds wide usage in end-user industries like the chemical industry, medical industry, and the synthetic fiber industry.

Buyers in this market should engage with suppliers after evaluating their proprietary technologies. They should adopt the best practice of entering into strategic partnerships with suppliers; this helps them gain greater visibility on proprietary technologies and overcome related challenges.

Global Monoethylene Glycol Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the mono-ethylene glycol (MEG) market can be attributed to the increasing demand for PET containers globally. The is a high demand for PET containers from application industries, including packaging, and consumer goods sector which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global MEG market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the characteristics of PET containers including excellent strength and impact resistance properties will further propel the growth of the global MEG market. The rise in the demand from the automotive industry is another factor contributing to the growth of this market.

The buyers in the global mono-ethylene glycol market should identify and engage with suppliers that have near-shore facilities as it helps them reduce transportation costs while reducing the time to transport. It is also important for the buyers to identify suppliers that offer inventory management solutions as this ensure better operational efficiency.

Global Propylene Glycol Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global propylene glycol market can be attributed to its growing demand from the automotive sectors worldwide. There is a high demand for propylene glycol in automotive coolant applications. The eco-friendly production process of bio-based propylene glycol further adds to the growth of this market owing to the increasing need to stop the use of petroleum-based products and replace them with renewable bio-based feedstocks.

The buyers in this market space should identify and engage with suppliers who help them in understanding the factors affecting fluctuations in the pricing of propylene glycol. They should also adopt the procurement practice of including clauses in SLAs for renegotiation on pricing in case of sudden drops in raw materials prices.

