SEMAFO Inc.: SEMAFO Mourns Passing of Board Chairman Jean Lamarre

MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMAFO (TSX:SMF) (OMX:SMF) announces with sadness the passing of Mr. Jean Lamarre, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Corporation, on November 22, 2017 following a short illness. Mr. Lamarre joined the Corporation's Board of Directors in 1997 and was appointed Chairman of the Board in 2000, a position he held until his demise.

"Jean made an indelible mark on SEMAFO, both in terms of his corporate governance expertise and his 45 years of experience in Africa," said President and CEO Benoit Desormeaux. "Over his 20-year tenure with SEMAFO, he brought unique insight, business acumen and leadership to the Corporation as it transitioned from an exploration company to a junior gold producer. He did this, always without compromising his values: the integrity of the Corporation, his deep love for Africa and its people, and his priority to SEMAFO's long-term sustainability. On behalf of SEMAFO's Board of Directors, management and employees, I express our deepest condolences to Jean's wife and family and our gratitude to an exceptional man. He will be sorely missed."

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The Corporation currently owns and operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite Siou deposit, and is targeting production start-up of the Boungou Mine in the third quarter of 2018. SEMAFO's strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of SEMAFO under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on November 23, 2017 at 3:45 p.m., Eastern Standard Time.

