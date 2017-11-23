SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'facility management' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the facility management sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Building Materials Procurement Research Report', 'Landscaping Services Procurement Research Report', and 'HVAC Equipment Procurement Research Report'

Global Building Materials Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the building materials market can be attributed to the rapid growth of industries along with the increase in urbanization which has led to the growth of the construction sector creating a demand for both commercial and residential projects. The growth of this market is also driven by the high purchasing power of customers and the strong economic conditions in various regions. Also, there has been an increase in environmental regulations associated with building standards and the need to switch to green building materials.

The buyers in the building materials market should adopt the practice of listing out the specifications and types of the building materials required for a project as they might require different materials during different stages of the construction process. This helps them gain access to the right quantity of building material at the right time.

Global Landscaping Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the landscaping services market can be attributed to various factors that include a rise in environmental compliance, higher economic value for a property with well-maintained landscapes, and increasing investments towards the improvement and maintenance of landscapes. Moreover, the rapid growth in technology and the increase in adoption of smartphone applications help the service providers offer customer-centric services, fueling the market growth.

The buyers in the landscaping services market should ensure that the suppliers identify and list down potential negotiation levers prior to the commencement of contract related discussions. This helps them in ensuring that the suppliers are better equipped to leverage maximum value from their category spend.

Global HVAC Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the HVAC equipment market can be attributed to the rapid growth of the construction industry and the growing income levels of the population in China, India, and other developing countries. The growth of the HVAC equipment market is propelled by the growth of the non-residential sector in developing and developed countries. The demand for HVAC equipment from the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is expected to increase over the forecast period.

The buyers in the HVAC equipment market space should identify and collaborate with suppliers that have adopted advanced technologies. Adopting new and advanced technologies provide high comfort, cost-saving opportunity, and increase the efficiency of the equipment. Also, the use of smart sensors and other such smart technology helps in increasing the lifetime and efficiency of the product.

