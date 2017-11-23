SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'marketing' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the marketing sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Loyalty Programs Procurement Research Report', 'Media Training Procurement Research Report', and 'Brand Management Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Loyalty Programs Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the loyalty programs market can be attributed to the development of innovative loyalty programs by various firms which include coalition programs and the provision of benefits. Also, the loyalty programs help companies across different industrial segments differentiate from one another and create competitive advantages to prevent customers from switching to other brands, thereby enhancing brand awareness.

The buyers in the loyalty programs market should identify and engage with suppliers after assessing their proven track record as it helps them in evaluating the effectiveness of the programs. Moreover, they should focus on aligning program benefits with target groups; this is very important as the preferences and demands for benefits vary across different target groups.

Global Media Training Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global media training market can be attributed to the rise in spending on media training due to the availability of various digital platforms like e-newspapers, social media networks, and digital media applications. This market comprises of media training institutes that help businesses utilize opportunities provided to them through media interactions such as interviews, sound bites, press conferences, and video.

The buyers in the global media training market should identify and engage with suppliers after evaluating the effectiveness of media training workshops due to subjectivity and lack of quantifiable and reliable metrics. They should also document the category negotiation levers before entering an RFX phase, as it helps in ensuring that they are equipped to leverage maximum value from their category spend.

Global Brand Management Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the brand management services market can be attributed to the need for adequate brand management services, due to high competition from peers and the need to stay relevant in the market by differentiating themselves effectively from their competitors. Brands across various sectors are increasingly relying on agencies to enhance customer experiences through the use of themes with detailed explanations about products and services.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that can create brand campaigns that are country-specific by converting global branding strategies into local campaigns that are consistent with cultural values of the region in consideration. They should also adopt specific processes and measures that would help them in forecasting the efficiency of brand campaigns.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

